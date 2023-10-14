News Feed

Hanifin Set to Play in 600th Career Game Tonight

'Great Player, Great Human'
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins 14.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins
5 Things - Flames @ Penguins 14.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Penguins
In Loving Memory of Chris Snow

In Loving Memory
Mangiapane Sparks Top Line To Early Success

Building Chemistry
Practice Lines - 12.10.23

Practice Lines - 12.10.23
Flames Foundation's 50/50 Program Is Back

Flames Foundation's 50/50 Program Returns For 2023-24 Season
The Beaches To Perform Pre-Game At Heritage Classic 

The Beaches To Perform Pre-Game At Heritage Classic 
Flames Praise Markstrom's Effort In Win Over Jets

'Marky Was Unbelievable'
FlamesTV Podcast - What a Finish! Flames Top Jets

FlamesTV Podcast - What a Finish! Flames Top Jets
Flames beat Jets to open NHL Season

Right On The 'Mark'
Dube ready for top line opportunity with Flames

'Push The Pace'
Say What - 'Always Get Those Butterflies'

Say What - 'Always Get Those Butterflies'
Zadorov Taking on Leadership Role on Flames Blueline

'Bringing My Best'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 11.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets
5 Things - Flames vs. Jets 11.10.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets
Flames powerplay overhauled under Savard

New Identity, New Energy
Backlund Was in the Gym Only 12 Days After Last Season Ended

Twelve Days

Say What - 'Check the Right Way'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set to battle the Pens

20231014_Weegar2
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Weegar on kicking off the five-game trip:

“It's game by game. Obviously, a big test here tonight with Pittsburgh and all the heavyweights they have on their side. We've got to be detailed within the systems and we've got to check hard. We've got to check the right way and be responsible out there.

“I'm a big fan of getting on the road with the boys - especially the first one. It's a long one, I think it's our longest (of the season). There will be a lot of team bonding on the trip and get to enjoy some dinners and team activities with the guys. It's fun.”

On managing the puck better tonight vs. Wednesday:

“I think it's really just our decision making. If the right play is there, make the play. We've got the guys to make plays. But if the play isn't there, don't force it. We also don't have to give up the puck if we don't have to. We want to keep the puck and keep possession. Sometimes we threw it away and gave it back to them, so it's just having confidence with the puck and making the right decision at the right time.”

20231014_Weegar1

Tanev on Hanifin’s 600-game milestone:
What stands out?

“How young he is (laughs). He started at 18 and has \knock on wood\ played quite a lot. It's a huge accomplishment for him. It shows how good of a player he's been since he came into the league at 18 years old.”

On what makes Hanifin so important to the Flames:

“How good he is at both ends of the ice. Definitely a true two-way defenceman. Really good skater, real smart. He's still only 26 and he's still going to get a lot better over the next few years, so it's definitely exciting to see him hit a milestone like this so young. Not many people have accomplished this in the NHL.”

"It's a huge accomplishment for him"

Gilbert on making his season debut tonight:

“I'm excited. Had a good summer of training. The injury in training camp was a little frustrating, but I feel like I've been back and healthy and have been moving for a good bit now, so I'm excited. It's a good opportunity. I'm going to play my game, be moving my feet, simple, physical, hard to play against and play to my identity.”

On facing Crosby the Penguins:

“You've got to recognize that they have a pretty good roster here. There's no hiding that. They've got some really good players, Hall of Famers, over there, so for us to be simple and be aware of who we're on the ice against. And, with that awareness, comes working together for each other as a group of five.”

"I'm excited - it's a good opportunity"

Ryan Huska on establishing the team’s road identity:

“I don't think there should be a change in how you play the game at home or on the road. You should try and dictate the play wherever you are - and that's a tough task in a lot of the buildings you have to play in with some of the teams you're going to play. But I think if you can focus as a team on what we do well, it shouldn't matter if it's at the Saddledome or if it's here, so we want to make sure we're improving on the areas that we struggled with against Winnipeg and we're focused on being a better team tonight.”