Say What - 'Check the Right Way'

Weegar on kicking off the five-game trip:

“It's game by game. Obviously, a big test here tonight with Pittsburgh and all the heavyweights they have on their side. We've got to be detailed within the systems and we've got to check hard. We've got to check the right way and be responsible out there.

“I'm a big fan of getting on the road with the boys - especially the first one. It's a long one, I think it's our longest (of the season). There will be a lot of team bonding on the trip and get to enjoy some dinners and team activities with the guys. It's fun.”

On managing the puck better tonight vs. Wednesday:



“I think it's really just our decision making. If the right play is there, make the play. We've got the guys to make plays. But if the play isn't there, don't force it. We also don't have to give up the puck if we don't have to. We want to keep the puck and keep possession. Sometimes we threw it away and gave it back to them, so it's just having confidence with the puck and making the right decision at the right time.”