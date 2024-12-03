Say What - 'Bring The Pace'

Ryan Huska on tonight's tribute to the Gaudreaus:

"We did chat about it yesterday, but it’s kind of building on a legacy of a real good player for our team, and it’s a chance for his family to see how important they were to the city of Calgary. I think it will be challenging, for sure, but then you get to the point where you realize that our team is here to get two points, and I think our players have a real good understanding of that."

On Pelletier and Duehr's positivity in the AHL:

"I think that’s the number one thing, because if you go down and have a terrible attitude, your game is probably going to go the other direction in a hurry. But both of those guys went down with the right mindset, and I think that’s a big reason why they both had great starts to the year with the Wranglers, and there’s a reason why they were the two guys that were called up now. I think a lot of that credit goes to the way that they handled themselves, and the attitude and maturity that they showed."

On the challenges presented by the Blue Jackets:

"They’ve got a real good transition game, is one thing, and they’re scoring a lot of goals. I think that’s the one thing, that over their last six games in particular, they’re about five-and-a-half goals a game, if I’m not mistaken, or close to it. They’re feeling really good on the offensive side of it, and we have to make sure we’re prepared and ready for that."