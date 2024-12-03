Say What - 'Bring The Pace'

What was said prior to Tuesday's contest between the Flames and Blue Jackets

2-1
Walker Duehr on being recalled from the AHL:

"It’s always exciting, and special to be in this league. You don’t take it for granted. (The) opportunity to get called back up, it’s always special."

On his early-season success with the Wranglers:

"I think I’m just kinda back to my game, what I was like two years ago, just playing fast and physical. I just want to be a confident player in those attributes to help the team win."

Jakob Pelletier on being called up from the Wranglers:

"It means a lot, after everything I’ve been through the past year and a half, it’s nice. I think for me, it’s just getting back to the game that I used to play."

On practicing alongside Ryan Lomberg:

"Of course, he’s a good guy to kinda be around, he’s fast, too, and Roons as well. I think for us, it’s going to be to kinda bring the pace, and excitement."

MacKenzie Weegar on tonight's contest versus the Jackets:

"It’s going to be an emotional night, definitely for a few guys, if not for everybody, of course. You go out there and honour him, and look back on all the great memories that he got to share here, in Calgary. Just having his dad around here, I think was a bit therapeutic for some guys and for himself. At the same time, we celebrate his life, I think we make it a special night for him and his family, and the guys that really knew him well."

On stepping up for Johnny Gaudreau's former teammates:

"For us, it’s maybe for the guys that didn’t know Johnny as well, it’s our turn to step up for those guys, bring them into the fight and get them going. That’s easy for us, sometimes this is life, and we’ve got to go out there and pick those guys up, and make it a special night for them as well."

Ryan Huska on tonight's tribute to the Gaudreaus:

"We did chat about it yesterday, but it’s kind of building on a legacy of a real good player for our team, and it’s a chance for his family to see how important they were to the city of Calgary. I think it will be challenging, for sure, but then you get to the point where you realize that our team is here to get two points, and I think our players have a real good understanding of that."

On Pelletier and Duehr's positivity in the AHL:

"I think that’s the number one thing, because if you go down and have a terrible attitude, your game is probably going to go the other direction in a hurry. But both of those guys went down with the right mindset, and I think that’s a big reason why they both had great starts to the year with the Wranglers, and there’s a reason why they were the two guys that were called up now. I think a lot of that credit goes to the way that they handled themselves, and the attitude and maturity that they showed."

On the challenges presented by the Blue Jackets:

"They’ve got a real good transition game, is one thing, and they’re scoring a lot of goals. I think that’s the one thing, that over their last six games in particular, they’re about five-and-a-half goals a game, if I’m not mistaken, or close to it. They’re feeling really good on the offensive side of it, and we have to make sure we’re prepared and ready for that."

