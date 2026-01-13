5 Things - Flames @ Blue Jackets

1. Forever Family

The Flames face the Blue Jackets in stop four of this current five-game road swing looking to build off a 2-1 victory in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

At Monday's practice in the Ohio capital, the pace was high, the energy was ramped up, and the group looked every bit the part of a team enjoying their day at the office ahead of Tuesday's tilt against Columbus.

The 30-minute session was the Flames' first real practice in over a week, and for defenceman Rasmus Andersson, running through the paces at game speed was important, as his team looks to build off their triumph over the Penguins.

"This league is a fast league," he said Monday. "I felt like the last four games before Pittsburgh (weren’t) our best, so it was good to bounce back, it’s (Pittsburgh) a tough building to win in.

"It was nice to get that win, something to build on for sure."

But as practice drew to a close, the Flames welcomed some special guests bench-side at the Blue Jackets' practice rink. Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith and their three young children stopped by to say hello, Andersson taking their daughter Noa in his arms, out for a twirl on the ice amid hugs and hellos.

Noa - sporting a custom No. 13 Flames jacket - joined Andersson, too, for his post-practice media session, during which the Swedish defenceman reflected on how special it was to share a few moments with the family of his former Flames teammate.

"It is really special to come out here and get to see them," Andersson said. "It fulfills your heart, especially when you live that far away and you can’t see them on a regular basis, every opportunity we can get to see them, we make sure we do.

"Me and Depo (Equipment Manager Mark DePasquale) headed over there yesterday to spend some time with the kids and with Mer. It was nice to just hang out at their house for a little bit, help in any way we can.

"It’s great to see them out here, they put a smile on everyone’s face when they’re here, for sure."