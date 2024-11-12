Say What - 'A Full 60 Minutes'

Jonathan Huberdeau on whether Monday's win was their most complete effort of the season:

"It is, I think from the get-go. I said this morning that we needed to start on time and be all over them, and that’s what we did. I think doing it over and over wears them down, that’s what we did. Obviously Wolfie was making some great saves out there, obviously unfortunate with that goal."

On Andrei Kuzmenko's stretch pass on his breakaway goal:

"It was fluttering a little bit. It was a good pass, though. He’s a great player, he’s making a lot of plays. It was a great pass, (I was) fortunate to get a breakaway."