Say What - 'A Full 60 Minutes'

What was said after the Flames knocked off the Kings 3-1

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on whether Monday's win was their most complete effort of the season:

"It is, I think from the get-go. I said this morning that we needed to start on time and be all over them, and that’s what we did. I think doing it over and over wears them down, that’s what we did. Obviously Wolfie was making some great saves out there, obviously unfortunate with that goal."

On Andrei Kuzmenko's stretch pass on his breakaway goal:

"It was fluttering a little bit. It was a good pass, though. He’s a great player, he’s making a lot of plays. It was a great pass, (I was) fortunate to get a breakaway."

"We deserved it the way we were working"

Connor Zary on the 60-minute effort:

"I think we’ve talked about our starts a lot, especially on that road trip. We knew as a team we came out flat, had to claw back. We’ve been good at that, playing from behind. We really wanted to come out and have a start, get a lead. I think that was really good by us, to get that full 60, that was a lot like how we started the year. We’ve kinda been back and forth a bit, but when you see games like that, and our (ability) to be complete like that, it’s huge for us."

On his overall game:

"I feel great. I think my game’s been really good and I feel good about it. I’ve got to put the puck in the back of the net, and the chances are great; eventually you’ve got to start to produce, so that’s a bit frustrating. But I think overall, I can’t complain about the overall game’s been played."

On Dustin Wolf's performance:

"I’ve been around him for the last four years now. He’s special, he’s so good, he’s so quick. Just the way he plays the game, the way he reads it, it’s unbelievable. Obviously we’d like to see him keep doing that."

"We really wanted to come out and have a start, get a lead"

Dustin Wolf on the win over the Kings:

"That was a full 60 minutes from our group. That’s what we should expect from ourselves. When we play like that, we put ourselves in an opportunity to win every night."

On his group's overall effort in the defensive zone:

"I think everyone as a whole just shut them down. Any chances they had, I was able to see for the most part. I’m just trying to keep pucks out of our net, if we score one more than they do, we’re going to be in pretty good hands."

"That was a full 60 minutes from our group"

Ryan Huska on the victory:

"There was a lot of good. Even when we didn’t have the puck, I thought we weren’t cheating the game at all, we weren’t looking to hope a puck was going to bounce our direction and maybe get an offensive opportunity. I thought there was commitment to play the game the right way tonight from everybody."

On Zary and Kuzmenko's performances:

"Connor was very fast early on, that’s maybe the quickest I’ve seen him look at the NHL level. And Kuzy was the same, and Kuzy ended up making a nice pass on Huby’s goal. But I thought both guys had impact tonight."

On Wolf's work between the pipes:

"I thought he was awesome tonight. I was hoping that one, he could have maybe found a way to keep out, because he deserved not to let anything get by him, the way he was playing tonight. Really good effort from him, I thought he was a guy that gave our team a lot of confidence in front of him tonight."

"I thought there was commitment to play the game the right way tonight from everybody"

News Feed

'Prime' Performance

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings

Anthony Mantha Injury Update

Game Day Notebook - 11.11.24

Devin Cooley Named AHL Player Of The Week

Say What - 'Focus On The First'

Flames Recall Adam Klapka

5 Things - Flames vs. Kings

Say What - 'Came Back And Showed Character'

Flames Earn Point In Shootout Setback

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres

5 Things - Flames @ Sabres

Practice Notebook - 08.11.24

Say What - 'We'll Take That Point'

Flames Drop 4-3 Overtime Decision To Bruins

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Bruins

Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

'Take Pride In That'