'Prime' Performance

Oh. So. Close.

But they got the win, and that's all that really matters.

Dustin Wolf put in a first-star performance Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome and came within 2:31 of recording his first NHL shutout, backstopping the Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Kings in the team's first tilt on Prime.

Wolf finished with 28 saves, while Mikael Backlund and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in rapid succession in the second period, and Kevin Rooney notched an empty-netter as Calgary improved to 8-5-3 by beating L.A., who came into the night sitting atop the Pacific Division.

The Flames have points in four straight tilts (2-0-2).

Wolf, however, did notch another career NHL milestone - his first point with an assist on Huberdeau's tally. He is the 27th Flames netminder to collect an assist.

Connor Zary had another impressive night, leading the team with five shots and bringing butts out of their seats all game with dazzling plays.

Prior to the outing, the Flames honoured veterans with a Remembrance Day ceremony.

The talk in the Flames dressing room after the morning skate was all about the importance of a good start to the game.

That’s been the mantra all year and an area the team has stuggled in.

But they did just that, building a 7-0 edge in shots with Los Angeles not getting their first puck on Wolf til after the midway point of the frame.

The line of Huberdeau, Martin Pospisil and Andrei Kuzmenko had some pep in their step early, creating chances on a handful of shifts.

Kuzmenko set up the first stellar look, feeding Backlund who fired a one-timer from one knee but Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper was there for the stop.

Zary undressed Kings defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov on a rush, before passing to Yegor Sharangovich, the feed tipped but the Flames forward still able to get a shot off but Kuemper was there with his left pad.

Late in the frame on a powerplay, Zary took a pass from Backlund as they gained the zone and he found empty ice but his backhand offering went off the crossbar.

Wolf’s biggest stop of the frame came on a breakaway by Kevin Fiala when he stoned the veteran.

Zary picked up where he left off in the second as Calgary finished off a powerplay to start the period, stretching for a backhand tip in the slot.

The Flames kept pouring it on – generating numerous chances – til Backlund finally beat Kuemper, turning and firing a laser off a turnover high, farside at 10:42.