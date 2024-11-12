'Prime' Performance

Wolf stellar as Flames beat visiting Kings 3-1

By Ty Pilson
By Ty Pilson

Oh. So. Close.

But they got the win, and that's all that really matters.

Dustin Wolf put in a first-star performance Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome and came within 2:31 of recording his first NHL shutout, backstopping the Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Kings in the team's first tilt on Prime.

Wolf finished with 28 saves, while Mikael Backlund and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in rapid succession in the second period, and Kevin Rooney notched an empty-netter as Calgary improved to 8-5-3 by beating L.A., who came into the night sitting atop the Pacific Division.

The Flames have points in four straight tilts (2-0-2).

Wolf, however, did notch another career NHL milestone - his first point with an assist on Huberdeau's tally. He is the 27th Flames netminder to collect an assist.

Connor Zary had another impressive night, leading the team with five shots and bringing butts out of their seats all game with dazzling plays.

Prior to the outing, the Flames honoured veterans with a Remembrance Day ceremony.

The talk in the Flames dressing room after the morning skate was all about the importance of a good start to the game.

That’s been the mantra all year and an area the team has stuggled in.

But they did just that, building a 7-0 edge in shots with Los Angeles not getting their first puck on Wolf til after the midway point of the frame.

The line of Huberdeau, Martin Pospisil and Andrei Kuzmenko had some pep in their step early, creating chances on a handful of shifts.

Kuzmenko set up the first stellar look, feeding Backlund who fired a one-timer from one knee but Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper was there for the stop.

Zary undressed Kings defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov on a rush, before passing to Yegor Sharangovich, the feed tipped but the Flames forward still able to get a shot off but Kuemper was there with his left pad.

Late in the frame on a powerplay, Zary took a pass from Backlund as they gained the zone and he found empty ice but his backhand offering went off the crossbar.

Wolf’s biggest stop of the frame came on a breakaway by Kevin Fiala when he stoned the veteran.

Zary picked up where he left off in the second as Calgary finished off a powerplay to start the period, stretching for a backhand tip in the slot.

The Flames kept pouring it on – generating numerous chances – til Backlund finally beat Kuemper, turning and firing a laser off a turnover high, farside at 10:42.

Backlund rifles one top shelf to open the scoring

Just 36 ticks later, Wolf tapped a puck to Kuzmenko who sprung Huberdeau for a breakaway with a lovely stretch feed and he slipped the puck home five-hole.

Huberdeau scampers in alone and buries it five-hole

Not long after, Justin Kirkland and Samuel Helenius dropped the mitts for a tilt.

Wolf stoned Kopitar who was all alone after taking a pass on a 2-on-1 to keep Calgary's two-goal cushion before he was finally beat when Trevor Moore scored on a powerplay for the Kings.

Wolf had shown incredible athleticism to come back across his crease in lightning fashion and looked to get his glove on the puck and deflect it from crossing the line.

But after a review by officials, it was deemed a good goal.

To make matters worse, Calgary got an extra penalty on a scrum after the whistle and had to go on the PK, with the L.A. pulling Kuemper to go 6-on-4 down the stretch.

But Rooney sealed the deal with 20 seconds to play.

"That's a good win, lads"

Highlights, interviews and analysis of the game

The Lineup:

Forwards

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Andrei Kuzmneko

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf (starter)

Dan Vladar

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 28, LAK 29

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, LAK 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 54.3%, LAK 45.7%

Blocked Shots: CGY 36, LAK 18

Hits: CGY 23, LAK 25

Takeaways: CGY 5, LAK 4

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, LAK 28

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, LAK 8

*Courtesy of Natural Stat Trick

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Kings 11.11.24

Photos by Chris Wahl, Ryan Dittrick and Gerry Thomas

They Said It:

"I thought there was commitment to play the game the right way tonight from everybody"

"That was a full 60 minutes from our group"

"We really wanted to come out and have a start, get a lead"

"We deserved it the way we were working"

Up Next:

The Flames hop a plane to Vancouver for a tilt with the Canucks Tuesday night. They return home to host the the Predators Friday night at 7 p.m. Click for tickets

