'If You Can't Get Fired Up...'

Twenty-four years ago, Hockey Day in Canada kicked off with plenty of skill – and Savvy – on display in the primetime billing.

“I remember it was a pretty big deal because it was the first time we ever did something like that,” recalled Assistant Coach Marc Savard, who scored twice in the inaugural nationwide celebration, including the OT winner that gave the Flames a 3-2 win over the Oilers in Edmonton.

"The puck rimmed around to Phil Housley, who moved it up to Iggy at the point, and he blasted a one-timer that I tipped past Tommy Salo.

“I remember it so (vividly), because there's a hockey card of it that I have. I remember the celebration and to have it captured like that was so perfect.”

Feb. 19, 2000.

The all-Canadian classic was officially born.

Today, Hockey Day remains a national institution. The 12-and-a-half-hour-long marathon, hosted by Ron MacLean and featuring stories from the pro ranks to the grassroots level, celebrates all this great game has to offer.

Even those more than two decades in the archives.

Iginla – now the Special Advisor to GM Craig Conroy – engineered both of Savard’s tallies, which helped the Flames win back-to-back games over the Oilers after thumping their Alberta rivals 4-2 the previous night at what was then the Canadian Airlines Saddledome.