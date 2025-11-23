Road Trip Journal - Part I

Saturday, Nov. 22, 11:45 p.m. MT - Defenceman Rasmus Andersson is the first Flames player aboard the plane after that gutsy 3-2 shootout win over the Stars. Spirits are high on board ahead of the quick flight to the West Coast. At the front of the plane, the coaching staff pores over film in preparation for Sunday’s game in Vancouver, while the players file to the back, grabbing a bite from the snack cart along the way. Coronato - freshly stitched across the bridge of his nose after absorbing a hard hit in the second period - is one of the last guys on the plane, clutching a towel as he quietly, but stoically, makes his way to his seat.

Sunday, Nov. 23, 12:48 a.m. PT - We're down through the clouds and into rainy Vancouver after a 74-minute flight from Calgary, and deplaning is conducted post-haste as everyone tries to stay dry. The players hop onto one bus, the staff onto a second as the team’s equipment gets loaded into a cube truck and driven straight to Rogers Arena. Just before 1:30 a.m. local time, the busses arrive in the underground parkade at the team’s downtown hotel. The players settle in for the night, while the equipment staff heads to the arena to prepare the dressing room for tomorrow’s game.

Sunday, Nov. 23, 10:00 a.m. PT - It’s a much nicer morning in Vancouver. The clouds are mostly gone, the sunshine is out and people are milling around the False Creek area beginning their Sundays. Headed for a quick espresso, the author runs into defenceman Yan Kuznetsov in the elevator as he heads to the team meeting rooms for a bite to eat and a morning pre-scout of tonight’s opponent. At the coffee shop, a staffer from LAFC pores over his phone in front of a breakfast croissant - the soccer club was eliminated in the MLS Cup playoffs last night by the Vancouver Whitecaps. The game - at BC Place, next door to the hotel - drew a crowd of nearly 54,000 fans.

Soccer is big right now in B.C. Outside the stadium, there’s a countdown board ticking the seconds away before Vancouver plays host to matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A quick glance at the screen shows kickoff is only 199 days away.