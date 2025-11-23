Road Trip Journal - Part I

The Flames are embarking on a five-game, cross-continental road trip that sees the club visit Vancouver, the Sunshine State, and Carolina before wrapping up in Nashville Dec. 2. In addition to the goals, the assists, the hits and big saves, CalgaryFlames.com is compiling a Road Trip Journal to give Flames fans a peek behind the curtain into what goes into a National Hockey League road trip.
In Part I, the team travels from Calgary to Vancouver on the heels of an emotional Saturday night shootout win over the Stars, in preparation for the road trip opener against the Canucks at Rogers Arena.
Saturday, Nov. 22, 10:56 p.m. MT - Johnny Cash blares through the Scotiabank Saddledome speakers after Nazem Kadri's shootout winner against Dallas. It's the second win on the spin for Calgary, and the perfect send-off as the team gets set for its longest road trip to this point of the season. Inside the dressing room, goaltender Devin Cooley passes off the Red Blazer to forward Matt Coronato, as the team quickly packs up and races to the airport to get the trip underway.