5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

1. About Last Night

It really was a play in five acts, sandwiched by a strong start and finish for the Flames, who arrived in Vancouver early Sunday morning after a 3-2 shootout triumph over the Stars.

There were moments of brilliance: Matt Coronato's opening salvo, Nazem Kadri's shootout winner, save after save including a second-period web gem from Devin Cooley.

There were moments of anger, too, the 'Dome's collective blood brought to a boil after Coronato was sent hurtling face-first into the boards by Mikko Rantanen late in the second stanza.

But above all, there was a happy ending, and good feelings as Calgary opens a five-game trip that will see them lay eyes upon both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

And a deserved pair of points, according to the bench boss.

"I liked our game, pretty much for the full 60 minutes," Head Coach Ryan Huska surmised. "I thought early, we gave up some chances in the first period with that powerplay that they did have.

"As the night went on, I thought we were pretty good 5-on-5, and I thought our special teams tonight were excellent, which is a great thing for us."