'Stay Strong Between Your Ears'

Duehr ready for Flames season debut after strong start in AHL

By Chris Wahl
You could say he’s been paying his Dues.

And after the better part of two months in the AHL, Walker Duehr’s getting another crack with the big club tonight, as the Flames host the Blue Jackets at the Scotiabank Saddledome. TICKETS

The 27-year-old forward has been off to a hot start with the league-leading Calgary Wranglers, scoring 11 times in 20 games.

In fact, he’s just four goals shy of his AHL single-season best - on Dec. 3 - and that scoring prowess, and his positive demeanour, have him back in the Show as Calgary looks to extend its home winning streak to six games.

Duehr got into 40 games with the Flames a season ago, but in 2022-23 he burst onto the scene in a bottom-six role, scoring seven times in 27 games as a rookie.

The South Dakotan feels himself again, and at least at the AHL level, the numbers are there to prove it.

“I think I’m just kinda back to my game, what I was like two years ago, just playing fast and physical,” he said. “I just want to be a confident player in those attributes to help the team win.”

Flames head coach Ryan Huska pointed to Duehr and fellow call-up Jakob Pelletier’s attitude as one of, if not the determining factor to their return to the NHL club.

“Both of those guys went down with the right mindset,” he said. “And I think that’s a big reason why they both had great starts to the year with the Wranglers, and there’s a reason why they were the two guys that were called up now.”

“You just gotta have a lot of resiliency,” Duehr added, when asked about his start to the season in the AHL. “You have to have that self-belief, and can’t let that self-doubt creep in.

“Just stay strong between your ears.”

Duehr practiced Monday on a line with Blake Coleman and Connor Zary, and Huska pointed to Duehr’s frame - the forward stands 6’3” - as well as his skating ability as two real assets his team can use against Columbus tonight.

“We all know he skates very well for a big man, and he’s using it to his advantage right now - or he has been in the American League - where he’s been direct, and he’s going to the net a lot,” Huska explained. “And because he’s going to the net a lot, the puck is around, and he’s found it.

“That’s all we’re expecting out of him tonight, is to play a very direct, straight-line game. His speed can have a real impact in the game, and can really help push our team forward the way we need to play.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do for us tonight.”

If the offence carries over, even better, though Duehr was quick to credit his Wranglers teammates for his strong start on the scoresheet.

“I think when I play my game, scoring can come,” he said. “It’s also a credit to the guys I was playing with down there, and being the beneficiary of some of those great plays.”

But as he prepares to make his season debut with the Flames, Duehr’s taking it all in.

His last two months have been proof positive that he’s back where he wants to be.

“It’s always exciting, and special to be in this league,” he said. “You don’t take it for granted.

“(The) opportunity to get called back up, it’s always special.”

