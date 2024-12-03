5 Things - Flames vs. Blue Jackets

The Flames welcome the Gaudreaus and the Blue Jackets back to Calgary (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West)

By Chris Wahl
By Chris Wahl

1. Johnny Hockey Forever

It's sure to be an emotional night.

The Flames and Blue Jackets meet on Scotiabank Saddledome ice (TICKETS), but no matter who does what during the 60 or more minutes of playing time, the evening is all about - and for - the Gaudreaus.

Johnny and Matthew's family will be in attendance, and fans will have the opportunity to show their support in person, following an outpouring of well-wishes and tributes in the days, weeks and now months since the brothers' untimely passing.

Guy Gaudreau took to the ice at Flames practice Monday - using one of Johnny's old sticks, to boot - a touching moment for him, and for Johnny's former teammates here.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund said Monday he's pleased to see the family in town for an evening that will celebrate one of this city's all-time hockey greats.

"I was really excited when I heard that we were going to do it," he said. "I can’t even imagine what they’ve been through. It’s the right thing to do, to bring them here.

"We’re so proud that they were part of Calgary for so long, the whole family. They brought so much to the city, Johnny especially, of course, brought so much excitement and energy to the whole city, and to the Saddledome every night. His parents were like someone said, rockstars, here in the city as well. It’s great that we’ll have them here, to see them again.

"But it’s going to be a tough night (Tuesday) for sure, but a very special night, that we’ll always remember. It’ll be a night to show our appreciation to the Gaudreau family."

When asked about his lasting memories of Johnny, Flames head coach Ryan Huska pointed to the forward's million-watt smile, indicative of just how much he loved being immersed in the game.

And while it's easy to stress out over Xs and Os, over stats and special teams, tonight's game is about something bigger.

"I think it’s an opportunity, again - I’ve heard the word legacy used a few times before - to build on Johnny and the family’s legacy around Calgary," said Huska. "Over the years, they’ve been a family that were very recognizable around this city, and I know they drew a lot of attention when they came to town.

"So I think it’s an opportunity for people to continue to show their support, and help build the legacy that Johnny is leaving here."

Welcome back, Guy ❤️

Gaudreau family on hand for bench donation from sticks at the Johnny & Matthew memorial

Guy Gaudreau skates on Saddledome ice with Johnny's own stick

2. Know Your Fr-Enemy

Sean Monahan has too many memories to count in the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tonight, he'll make his third trip here as a visitor, leading a Blue Jackets team that's racked up 11 points over the past six games, including a 6-3 win Sunday in Chicago to open a five-game road trip.

The former Flames first-round pick held serve with the press Monday in the Ed Whalen Media Lounge, recalling the time both he and Johnny Gaudreau spent as teammates in this city.

"I mean, that hug after he scored that overtime goal is definitely one that I’ll always look back on, able to have footage of it too," Monahan recalled. "We had so many great memories here together, a lot of years, a lot of big wins, big nights, we had a lot of fun playing together."

Those great memories were supposed to continue this season in the Ohio capital, and these past three months have been unlike any other in Monahan's career.

Monday's question-and-answer session was raw, it was honest, as Monahan shared what it's been like to have lost his best friend and teammate.

"One step at a time, I guess," he said. "Being here, obviously, it’s hard, but playing hockey and being on the team he was supposed to be on, and being able to be around his kids, his wife, you feel his presence every day.

"Having that is something that helps me get by."

Tonight, as contributing author to so many of those Gaudreau memories, Monahan will get to see first-hand the outpouring of support Calgarians have for the Gaudreau family, in a city that meant so much to both players.

A legacy.

One which Monahan wears proudly on his sleeve every night.

"I think (you) try and carry on his legacy as much as you can," he said. "To do what he did, I definitely can’t do that, you just try and make him proud.

"We wanted to be back together playing on the same team, I definitely play for him."

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
19.7%
T-18th
Blue Jackets
18.0%
21st
Penalty Kill
Flames
70.9%
30th
Blue Jackets
74.0%
26th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.16%
16th
Blue Jackets
51.62%
10th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.12%
16th
Blue Jackets
49.65%
18th
3. Fast Facts

2023-24 Season Series:

The two sides meet tonight for the second time inside a week, having last faced off against each other on Friday afternoon in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets took that contest by a 5-2 final score; Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri counted the Calgary markers.

The Flames have come away victorious in four of their last five home contests against Columbus, the most recent of those wins coming Jan. 23, 2023 in the form of a 4-3 overtime triumph.

Did You Know:

Young stars Matt Coronato and Adam Fantilli share some history together.

The duo were teammates with the USHL's Chicago Steel, winning a Clark Cup championship together in 2021.

Coronato was named the league's Forward of the Year that spring after scoring 48 goals in 51 games; he is one of two current Flames to have that honour bestowed upon him.

Blake Coleman won the same award 10 years prior - in 2011 - after winning the USHL scoring title with the Indiana Ice.

4. Family Ties

Speaking of Blake Coleman, he reminisced about his own relationship with Gaudreau during Monday's media session.

The two never played together as Flames - Coleman signed in Calgary in the same off-season that Gaudreau penned his deal with the Blue Jackets - but the pair faced off against one another many times, and were teammates with Team USA at the 2018 IIHF World Championship.

"I got to grow up playing against Johnny, competed against each other in junior, for the USHL scoring race back way in the day," Coleman recalled. "Then we got to play together at the World Championships in 2018, that’s where I really got to know him and his family. Obviously, coming to Calgary, he was the only guy I actually knew on the team, so one of my first phone calls.

"We were always close, he was such an easy guy to get along with, he was close with everybody. But our parents got to know each other over the years.

"It’s still a loss that stings, but we’re trying to make sure we celebrate versus mourn him at this point."

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Jakob Pelletier

Pelletier is on track to make his NHL season debut Tuesday, after collecting 19 points (3G, 16A) in 20 games at the AHL level this fall with the Calgary Wranglers.

The 23-year-old skated Monday on a line with Ryan Lomberg and Kevin Rooney, all part of a plan to get his NHL career back on track after being limited to 13 games with the big club a season ago.

The former first-round pick has 37 NHL games under his belt - his last NHL goal was a game-winner, too, Mar. 7 at Tampa Bay.

Blue Jackets - Sean Monahan

The former Calgary centre had a hat-trick in his last visit to the Scotiabank Saddledome, a February contest that saw the Flames overcome a first-period deficit to defeat Monahan's Winnipeg Jets 6-3.

He's putting up numbers in this, his first season with the Blue Jackets, too.

Monahan ranks second among Columbus forwards in goals (eight), assists (14) and points (22) entering this evening's contest.

