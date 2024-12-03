5 Things - Flames vs. Blue Jackets

1. Johnny Hockey Forever

It's sure to be an emotional night.

The Flames and Blue Jackets meet on Scotiabank Saddledome ice, but no matter who does what during the 60 or more minutes of playing time, the evening is all about - and for - the Gaudreaus.

Johnny and Matthew's family will be in attendance, and fans will have the opportunity to show their support in person, following an outpouring of well-wishes and tributes in the days, weeks and now months since the brothers' untimely passing.

Guy Gaudreau took to the ice at Flames practice Monday - using one of Johnny's old sticks, to boot - a touching moment for him, and for Johnny's former teammates here.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund said Monday he's pleased to see the family in town for an evening that will celebrate one of this city's all-time hockey greats.

"I was really excited when I heard that we were going to do it," he said. "I can’t even imagine what they’ve been through. It’s the right thing to do, to bring them here.

"We’re so proud that they were part of Calgary for so long, the whole family. They brought so much to the city, Johnny especially, of course, brought so much excitement and energy to the whole city, and to the Saddledome every night. His parents were like someone said, rockstars, here in the city as well. It’s great that we’ll have them here, to see them again.

"But it’s going to be a tough night (Tuesday) for sure, but a very special night, that we’ll always remember. It’ll be a night to show our appreciation to the Gaudreau family."

When asked about his lasting memories of Johnny, Flames head coach Ryan Huska pointed to the forward's million-watt smile, indicative of just how much he loved being immersed in the game.

And while it's easy to stress out over Xs and Os, over stats and special teams, tonight's game is about something bigger.

"I think it’s an opportunity, again - I’ve heard the word legacy used a few times before - to build on Johnny and the family’s legacy around Calgary," said Huska. "Over the years, they’ve been a family that were very recognizable around this city, and I know they drew a lot of attention when they came to town.

"So I think it’s an opportunity for people to continue to show their support, and help build the legacy that Johnny is leaving here."