FORT LAUDERDALE — He’s carved out a role as a penalty-kill specialist, and now Kevin Rooney will get to continue doing so in a Flames sweater for another season.

The 30-year-old forward put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension with the club Friday, extending a stay in Calgary that began in the summer of 2022.

“Since I got to Calgary two years ago, my wife and I have loved it,” Rooney said Friday. “(We’ve been) treated like first-class since we got here.

“Super-excited to continue to prove myself with the organization, the coaches and my teammates.”

Since returning from injury, Rooney’s been - in a word - reliable.

He’s above 50% in the face-off circle, and in his own zone, he gets in the way of shots.