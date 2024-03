The Calgary Flames announce today the signing of centre Kevin Rooney to a one-year contract extension.

Rooney, a native of Canton, Mass., has played in 13 games for the Flames this season after missing the first fourth months of the campaign with a shoulder injury. The 30-year-old scored his first goal as a Flame on February 8th against New Jersey and has accrued 240 games in his NHL career, split between the New Jersey Devils, the New York Rangers, and the Calgary Flames.