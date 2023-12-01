Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars - 30.11.23

Tonight's projected lines and pairings against Dallas

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames homestand rolls on as they welcome the Dallas Stars to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop (Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings from warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

News Feed

Flames Acquire Picks From Vancouver

Flames Acquire Picks From Vancouver
Flames Focusing On Quick Start

'You Always Want To Score First'
Say What - 'Ready To Do Our Job'

Say What - 'Ready To Do Our Job'
5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 30.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars
Comebacks, Self-Belief Key To Flames November Resurgence

'A Lot Of Belief'
FlamesTV Podcast - Getting To Know A.J. Greer

FlamesTV Podcast - Getting To Know A.J. Greer
Say What - 'Whatever It Takes'

Say What - 'Whatever It Takes'
Download Flames APP for chance to win sticks

Anyone Need A New Stick?
Future Watch Update - 28.11.23

Future Watch Update - 28.11.23
FlamesTV Podcast - Weegar The Hero As Flames Win In OT

FlamesTV Podcast - Weegar The Hero As Flames Win In OT
Vladar stellar, Weegar scores OT winner against Vegas

'Saving' Grace
Flames Ready To Cook As Six-Game Home Stand Begins

'It Starts Tonight'
Say What - 'Just Start Shooting The Puck'

Say What - 'Just Start Shooting The Puck'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights - 27.11.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights - 27.11.23
5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights 27.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights
Say What - 'We Have Better'

Say What - 'We Have Better'
Flames Drop 3-1 Decision To Avalanche

Not Quite Enough
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche 25.11.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche