Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars - 30.11.23

The Flames homestand rolls on as they welcome the Dallas Stars to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop (Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings from warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom