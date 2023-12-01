Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars - 30.11.23

The Flames homestand rolls on as they welcome the Dallas Stars to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop (Sportsnet One, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings from warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom