Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

The Flames are set to host the Nashville Predators at 7:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).
As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Kevin Rooney
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf
The Flames are back in action at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, Nov. 19 when they host the New York Islanders.