Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

Tonight's projected lines and pairings vs. Nashville

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are set to host the Nashville Predators at 7:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Kevin Rooney

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

The Flames are back in action at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, Nov. 19 when they host the New York Islanders. Tickets are available HERE.

