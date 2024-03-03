Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Penguins

Calgary's projected lines and pairings versus Los Angeles

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames return home looking for their fourth straight win as they host the Los Angeles Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Game time is 7 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 carrying the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Dryden Hunt
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Andrei Kuzmenko

Defence

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom

