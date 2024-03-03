Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Penguins

The Flames return home looking for their fourth straight win as they host the Los Angeles Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Game time is 7 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 carrying the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Dryden Hunt
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Andrei Kuzmenko
Defence
Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender
Jacob Markstrom