Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 29.09.23

The Flames are back in preseason action this evening, hosting the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 p.m. MT.

The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com while Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the stream is limited to Canadian viewers.

As per the lines and pairings used at this morning's skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Walker Duehr

Sam Honzek - Cole Schwindt - Clark Bishop

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev

Jeremie Poirier - Ilya Solovyov

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

For fans in Calgary, tickets for tonight's game are available here.