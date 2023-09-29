Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 29.09.23

The Flames are back in preseason action this evening, hosting the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 p.m. MT.
The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com while Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the stream is limited to Canadian viewers.
As per the lines and pairings used at this morning's skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Walker Duehr
Sam Honzek - Cole Schwindt - Clark Bishop
DEFENCE
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev
Jeremie Poirier - Ilya Solovyov
GOALTENDER
Dan Vladar
For fans in Calgary, tickets for tonight's game are available here.