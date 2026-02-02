Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Leafs

The Flames kick off the week with an all-Canadian matchup, taking on the Leafs tonight at 8 p.m. MT. Limited tickets available HERE.
Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the line rushes during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin
Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf