Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Leafs

Tonight's projected lines and pairings against Toronto

ProjectedLineupFeb2Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off the week with an all-Canadian matchup, taking on the Leafs tonight at 8 p.m. MT. Limited tickets available HERE.

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the line rushes during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Deep C Fishing

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

Flames Fall In Minnesota

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild

Game Day Notebook - 29.01.26

5 Things - Flames @ Wild

Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament Raises $645,000

'On The Same Page'

Getting Set For The Flames Ambassadors Celebrity Poker Tournament

Flames Settle For OT Point Versus Ducks

Esso Named Official Partner Of The Scotia Place Community Arena

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

5 Things - Flames vs. Ducks

Flames Defeated By Capitals 

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Capitals

'He's Been So Good'