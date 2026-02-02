Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Leafs

The Flames kick off the week with an all-Canadian matchup, taking on the Leafs tonight at 8 p.m. MT. Limited tickets available HERE.

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the line rushes during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf