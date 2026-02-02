“I’m having fun again.”

It’s been close to three months since he last suited up, but tonight, the C of Red gets to see its prized prospect in the flesh once again.

Defenceman Zayne Parekh couldn't hide his smile when asked about returning to the lineup tonight, as his Flames prepare to face the Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It’s been a year of learning at the pro level for Parekh. Limited to 11 games, and sidelined - at the NHL level - since early November, he’s ready to prove himself once again. And Monday morning at the team’s pre-game skate, he was front and centre on one of Calgary’s two powerplay units, quarterbacking the drills as though he’d just gotten back on his Schwinn for a rip around the neighbourhood.

Amid his absence, there’s been plenty of work put in. With a three-time Stanley Cup champion helping guide Parekh and his young defence colleagues helping them along.

Brent Seabrook joined the Flames player development staff last summer, and he was on the ice with Parekh, Hunter Brzustewicz and a handful of other young stars Sunday at WinSport.

There's plenty of coaching, plenty of conversation.

Even if sometimes, he’s left in awe at what the next generation is able to do.

“I think the skill level's a lot different in some of these younger players,” Seabrook commented in a conversation Sunday. “The way they're able to have a confidence with the puck and the stuff they're able to do with the puck is pretty special. You didn't really see that back in the day.

“You didn't see the skill, the offensive-type defencemen. You saw a lot more bigger, heavier, physical guys, so it's a little bit different that way.”

Day over day, week over week, Seabrook has seen growth.

And game by game, the Flames youngsters are starting to make their mark. Be it Parekh, who scored in his NHL debut in the 2024-25 season finale, Brzustewicz, who scored his first NHL goal against the Ducks just over a week ago, or even forward Matvei Gridin, who let loose an absolute snipe against the Sharks Saturday and is set to represent the organization at the AHL All-Star Classic later this month.

“I’m pumped for them, to see them have success. I mean, those guys, they work hard,” said Seabrook. “When I'm on the ice, they make my job easy, They listen, they work hard; if they try and do the stuff that we talk about, whether it's watching clips or getting a little bit of one-on-one time.

“It's special for me to be out there and try and help, and it's awesome to see them grow as players, and get opportunities, and do what they do.”