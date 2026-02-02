5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Morgan Frost

It's not a stretch to say Frost was the best player on the ice Saturday against the Sharks. A goal, a highlight-reel assist, and 15 face-off victories in 18 tries.

His Head Coach even commented post-game that Frost's showing against San Jose was his best 60 minutes in a Flames uniform. A performance, coincidentally, that occurred on the one-year anniversary of his trade to Calgary.

Ahead of a matchup against the team he grew up watching - and listening to his father Andy call goals and assists for - Frost is heating up, too.

He comes into Monday's tilt with Toronto with three goals in his last four games.

And his line - featuring veteran Jonathan Huberdeau and rookie Matvei Gridin - is starting to build some real, tangible chemistry.

Take Gridin's goal Saturday, for instance. A three-way passing play that started with defenceman MacKenzie Weegar and went through Frost. A tic-tac-toe type of play that comes with knowing where each other is on the ice.

And for Head Coach Ryan Huska, Gridin might just hold the key to unlocking that dynamism.

"Morgan likes to distribute, I think that’s probably the number-one thing. And I think what Matvei’s done is helped with the speed of that line," Huska said following Saturday's 3-2 win. "I think they know that if they have to put a puck in, he’ll be a guy that can go in and get it, and number two, he can be heavier on the puck.

"Even though he’s 19 years old, he can be strong in the battle and he can win pucks back for those two guys, Huberdeau and Frost. Right now I think they’ve gotten better every game they’ve played together. I feel like they’re giving us more dynamic of an offensive threat, and we need it. Hopefully they can continue that for us."

To dwell on the superlatives, Gridin became just the third Flames teenager over the past decade to record multiple goals in an NHL season, too. That list previously included only Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk.

The trio - and Gridin's future potential - provides something to be excited about.

And even though it's a 10 p.m. local spot for those Easterners bound to tune in tonight, you can bet the Centre of the Universe will be watching.