Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings

The Flames return home looking for their fourth straight win as they host the Los Angeles Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Game time is 7 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 carrying the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Dryden Hunt
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Defence
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender
Jacob Markstrom
--
Andrei Kuzmenko remains out due to illness and will not be available tonight.