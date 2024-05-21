'He Buzzes Out There'

Cozens, Bunting rave about Mangiapane tearing it up on the world stage

20240521_Mangiapane_1
By Aaron Vickers
@AAVickers Special To CalgaryFlames.com

PRAGUE, Czechia - Michael Bunting, bunking with Andrew Mangiapane for a ballpark of 14 days, hesitated slightly to compliment his roommate, who was standing well within earshot.

But he disclosed, dishing on cohabiter who doubles as his linemate at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia.

"Oh boy," Bunting started. "I can't.

"I've been rooming with him for the past two weeks.

"I've had enough of him.

"Naw... Mange is great. He buzzes out there and he's got good vision to be able to make plays and he can shoot the puck. It's fun to play with those two and I feel like our line brings a lot of offense and a lot of energy and we're pretty reliable out there."

Mangiapane, trio'd up with Bunting of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Dylan Cozens of the Buffalo Sabres, has picked up where he left off the last time he tugged on a Team Canada jersey, logging six points (1G, 5A) in seven games to help guide his group to a first-place finish in Group A in preliminary action in Prague at the Worlds.

"He's such a great all-around player," Cozens said. "He's so smart with the puck and at winning battles and finding open guys. I just try to get open and he finds me."

20240521_Mangiapane_3

© Andrea Cardin/IIHF

They've been clicking, to say the least.

And the threesome have emerged as Canada's top line in the tournament.

Cozens leads the tournament with eight goals and has added two helpers for 10 points and Bunting has four points (1G, 3A). Add in Mangiapane's contribution and the group is clicking to a combined 20 points (10G, 10A) through seven games.

"I think we all became pretty close friends right away and it's just so easy to play with those two guys," Cozens said. "They're always talking, always in the right spots, always battling. I've had a lot of fun playing with those guys."

20240521_Mangiapane_5

© Andrea Cardin/IIHF

It's been an instant chemistry, with Mangiapane - tied for third in team scoring - serving as catalyst.

"Mange and Bunts have a real good chemistry off the ice," said Andre Tourigny, who doubles as Canada's coach and bench boss in Utah. "That's the way it starts. And I like the chemistry between Mange and Cozey. That was one. I like the line... I think they have good chemistry.

"They play well in the o-zone. They see each other. They think alike. I think it's important in this tournament you need to have players that can see each other, feel each other, think alike a little bit, and I think they do."

20240521_Mangiapane_2

© Andrea Cardin/IIHF

Mangiapane agreed.

"They're good players, right?" he said, prepping to dish a compliment to his flatmate.

"I knew Bunts growing up. I know what he's all about and he's good around the net and making those in-close plays there. Cozey, this is my first time playing with him or seeing him on the ice. He's obviously a good player. He's playing well right now. Just trying to find him and he's putting it in the back of the net right now.

"It's a lot of fun."

The trio has pushed the pace for Canada's group, who will spring into a quarterfinal matchup against Martin Pospisil and Slovakia on Thursday. Mangiapane, who's added an 'A' for Canada in his second go-round on the stage, has helped lead off the ice, too.

Mangiapane has outlined a winning strategy, after all.

One he hopes is good as gold.

"I think a lot of guys are pro hockey players here so I'm just trying to help guys out and be there for whatever I can," Mangiapane said. "It's a fun tournament, and the team that kind of comes together usually wins it. That's what our goal is, come together and play the tournament as a good team.

"It's been good. It's tough to gel and everyone's got new systems... you just try to come together. The quickest line, the quickest team that can come together and gel will progress in this tournament and do well down the road here.

"One of our goals coming in was to play good hockey, win the group, and obviously win gold, right?

"That's our mentality and we're sticking to it."

