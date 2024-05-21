PRAGUE, Czechia - Michael Bunting, bunking with Andrew Mangiapane for a ballpark of 14 days, hesitated slightly to compliment his roommate, who was standing well within earshot.

But he disclosed, dishing on cohabiter who doubles as his linemate at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia.

"Oh boy," Bunting started. "I can't.

"I've been rooming with him for the past two weeks.

"I've had enough of him.

"Naw... Mange is great. He buzzes out there and he's got good vision to be able to make plays and he can shoot the puck. It's fun to play with those two and I feel like our line brings a lot of offense and a lot of energy and we're pretty reliable out there."

Mangiapane, trio'd up with Bunting of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Dylan Cozens of the Buffalo Sabres, has picked up where he left off the last time he tugged on a Team Canada jersey, logging six points (1G, 5A) in seven games to help guide his group to a first-place finish in Group A in preliminary action in Prague at the Worlds.

"He's such a great all-around player," Cozens said. "He's so smart with the puck and at winning battles and finding open guys. I just try to get open and he finds me."