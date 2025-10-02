Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks - 01.10.25

The Flames and Canucks lock horns for a preseason battle at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. MT. CLICK FOR TICKETS

Catch tonight's game on Sportsnet 360, or listen live on Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Connor Zary - Rory Kerins - Martin Pospisil

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Zayne Parekh - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Ivan Prosvetov

Devin Cooley