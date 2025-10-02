Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks - 01.10.25

The Flames and Canucks lock horns for a preseason battle at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. MT. CLICK FOR TICKETS
Catch tonight's game on Sportsnet 360, or listen live on Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Connor Zary - Rory Kerins - Martin Pospisil
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Zayne Parekh - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDERS
Ivan Prosvetov
Devin Cooley