Projected Lineup - Flames @ Red Wings

The Flames wrap up a five-game Eastern road swing tonight in the Motor City for a battle against the Red Wings at 5 p.m. MT (Amazon Prime, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Victor Olofsson
Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Martin Pospisil
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf