Projected Lineup - Flames @ Red Wings

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Detroit

projected web mar 16
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames wrap up a five-game Eastern road swing tonight in the Motor City for a battle against the Red Wings at 5 p.m. MT (Amazon Prime, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Victor Olofsson

Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Martin Pospisil

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

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