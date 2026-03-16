Projected Lineup - Flames @ Red Wings

The Flames wrap up a five-game Eastern road swing tonight in the Motor City for a battle against the Red Wings at 5 p.m. MT (Amazon Prime, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Victor Olofsson

Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Martin Pospisil

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf