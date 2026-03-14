Game Day Notebook - 14.03.26

Zach's Back

Defenceman Zach Whitecloud rejoined the team Friday afternoon as they arrived on Long Island, and after missing the first three games of the trip, the blueliner is slated to return to action tonight on a pairing with Yan Kuznetsov.

"It's never fun. There's a lot of, things that suck about being out and not being with the guys, especially when the guys are on the road," Whitecloud said this morning. "Don't really get to see anyone.

"Big thanks to the staff back in Calgary that took care of me, and made sure I was in a good spot, you know, ready, comfortable, and confident, to come in here and get going right away."

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska is happy to have Whitecloud back and available for selection, too.

"He's reliable, steady, patient, calm, whatever word you want to use to describe him; I think he has a good understanding of how the game needs to be played," the bench boss explained. "And I think he also has the temperament that if things get a little hairy on the ice, he's got a way about him, where he can settle things down, and work really well with a younger partner.

"So we're excited that he's back, and glad he wasn't out of the lineup for a long period of time."