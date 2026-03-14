Game Day Notebook - 14.03.26

ELMONT, N.Y, — The Flames chase a second straight win when they visit the Islanders at UBS Arena this evening at 5 p.m. MT.
For the very latest from morning skate, check out our Game Day Notebook!
Homecoming for Coronato ... Whitecloud back ... Cooley goes in goal
ELMONT, N.Y, — The Flames chase a second straight win when they visit the Islanders at UBS Arena this evening at 5 p.m. MT.
For the very latest from morning skate, check out our Game Day Notebook!
Devin Cooley occupied the starters' crease at Saturday's full morning skate and is expected to make his second start in this five-game road trip.
Cooley has not faced the Islanders in his NHL career, and last saw action this past Monday in the road trip opener at Washington.
Tonight's game marks Cooley's 20th start of the season, and over his 23 previous appearances, he holds a .917 save percentage, ranking him second among NHL goalies this season.
View this evening's Projected Lineup HERE.
Defenceman Zach Whitecloud rejoined the team Friday afternoon as they arrived on Long Island, and after missing the first three games of the trip, the blueliner is slated to return to action tonight on a pairing with Yan Kuznetsov.
"It's never fun. There's a lot of, things that suck about being out and not being with the guys, especially when the guys are on the road," Whitecloud said this morning. "Don't really get to see anyone.
"Big thanks to the staff back in Calgary that took care of me, and made sure I was in a good spot, you know, ready, comfortable, and confident, to come in here and get going right away."
Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska is happy to have Whitecloud back and available for selection, too.
"He's reliable, steady, patient, calm, whatever word you want to use to describe him; I think he has a good understanding of how the game needs to be played," the bench boss explained. "And I think he also has the temperament that if things get a little hairy on the ice, he's got a way about him, where he can settle things down, and work really well with a younger partner.
"So we're excited that he's back, and glad he wasn't out of the lineup for a long period of time."
Long Island is home for Matt Coronato, and when holding court with the media this morning the excitement of playing in front of friends and family shone through him.
Coronato's got a bit of history at UBS Arena, too. He scored twice in his last visit here - in March of 2025 - as part of a 4-3 Flames overtime win over the Islanders.
"There'll be a lot, My family's really excited," he said of the Coronato contingent expected to take in tonight's game. "Got a bunch of friends that are coming, too.
"I think it always adds a little excitement for me, too, to get to play in front of people that helped me get here."
"I know there's always extra excitement when a player plays in his hometown," Head Coach Ryan Huska added. "They only get here one time a year, and I know he's gonna have a lot of family and friends in town.
"It's just important for him to go out and make sure that he's competitive on the puck, make sure he's moving his feet to support the puck. And when he gets his chance to shoot, just keep shooting the puck."