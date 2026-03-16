Alberta Selected As North American Host Of World Cup Of Hockey 2028

CALGARY/EDMONTON, ALBERTA (March 16, 2026) – Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and OEG Sports & Entertainment (OEGSE) announced today that Alberta has been selected by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) to host the World Cup of Hockey 2028, with games being played in Calgary at Scotia Place and in Edmonton at Rogers Place in February 2028. Prague will be the European host city for the tournament.

CSEC and OEGSE worked together with the Government of Alberta, Government of Canada, City of Edmonton, City of Calgary, Explore Edmonton and Tourism Calgary on the successful North American bid to host the World Cup of Hockey 2028.

The World Cup of Hockey is projected to generate an estimated $375 million in economic impact for Alberta, including supporting over 43,000 jobs and filling nearly 172,000 hotel rooms. The event will attract visitors from all over the world and generate significant international media attention—showcasing Alberta to a global audience.

Seven games will be played at Scotia Place in Calgary, with the two semifinal games and the championship game played at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Participating nations, schedule, ticket information and other tournament details will be announced at a later date.

Fans interested in various ticketing opportunities are encouraged to fill out the interest form at NHL.com.

Quotes:

"We’re proud to play a role in bringing the World Cup of Hockey to Alberta and this is a great example of what strong partnerships can accomplish," said Robert Hayes, President and CEO, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. "Our new arena, Scotia Place was designed for events of this scale, and we’re excited to co-host with Edmonton to deliver an incredible experience for players and fans when the best-on-best tournament arrives in 2028. Alberta is a province that lives and breathes hockey, and this is a chance to showcase that passion on the world stage. Thank you to the Government of Alberta and all our partners who stepped up and delivered a remarkable bid to bring the tournament to Alberta.”

“We are thrilled that Edmonton has been selected as a co-host of the World Cup of Hockey 2028 alongside our partners in Calgary,” said Stu Ballantyne, President & COO, OEG Sports & Entertainment. “As seen recently with the 4 Nations Face-Off and Winter Olympic Games, there is nothing like best-on-best hockey, and there is no better place than Alberta, the heartland of hockey, to host the world for one of hockey’s biggest events. We would like to thank the NHL and NHLPA for selecting Alberta, and all the partners who came together and stepped up to secure this major international event for our province. Fans, get ready for something special.”

“Nearly 700 Albertans have played in the NHL,” said Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner. “The province has been home to NHL Drafts and All-Star Games, dozens of Stanley Cup Playoff games, the first NHL regular-season outdoor game and the only Stanley Cup Playoffs contested in a bubble. And the Battle of Alberta is one of the NHL’s fiercest and most storied rivalries. Simply, Alberta is a fitting place to bring together not only the best Players in our game, but hockey fans from all over the world. And we are thrilled that Calgary and Edmonton are joining forces to play host to the World Cup of Hockey 2028.”

“Coming off the amazing international hockey played at the recent Olympic Winter games, NHL players are very excited to return to international hockey at the World Cup of Hockey 2028,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “Calgary, Edmonton and Prague are cities with very deep roots in hockey and the games will be played in three hockey venues that will be amongst the best in the world. The players cannot wait to don their home country’s sweaters in Alberta and Prague in February 2028.”

“Alberta is the right choice to host the World Cup of Hockey. This bid was earned; few places in the world live and breathe hockey the way Alberta does,” said Danielle Smith, Premier. “In 2028, the world will be watching Calgary and Edmonton as Alberta hosts one of the sport’s biggest international events. Fans will have the chance to watch Team Canada take back its place at the top of international hockey on home ice. This province will deliver a tournament worthy of the game.”

“Alberta’s successful bid to host the World Cup of Hockey 2028 is a major win for our province,” said Andrew Boitchenko, Alberta Minister of Tourism and Sport. “This event will boost our local economy, showcase Alberta’s passion and hospitality on the international stage, and unite our communities in celebration.”

“Hockey is woven into the fabric of this country, and Alberta has helped shape that story by producing some of the best players and most dedicated fans in the world,” said the Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan). “Hosting the World Cup of Hockey 2028 here in our province is a chance to celebrate that proud tradition on a global stage. It will bring lasting economic benefits to the community, create new opportunities for local businesses, and showcase the very best of our province to visitors and viewers around the globe. Alberta has so much to offer, and I’m proud that this event will help share more of it with the rest of Canada and the world.”

“Calgary is a proud hockey city, and we’re thrilled to join our partners across Alberta in welcoming the world for the World Cup of Hockey 2028,” said Jeromy Farkas, Mayor of Calgary. “From our community rinks to our vibrant events and cultural district, hockey brings people together like few things can. Hosting this tournament in the new home for sports and entertainment, Scotia Place, will showcase Calgary’s passion for the greatest game, our amazing city, and the hospitality that defines our whole province. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the globe and working alongside Edmonton and our provincial partners to deliver an unforgettable celebration of hockey.”

"Bringing the World Cup of Hockey 2028 to Alberta is a momentous occasion,” said Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack. “While the friendly "Battle of Alberta" is a beloved tradition, we’re more than happy to call a time out and are thrilled to stand united to bring our combined strength and spirit to the global stage. This tournament will fill our hotels, flood Rogers Place with energy, and drive huge economic growth for our local businesses. We are ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our local partners and our friends to the south to deliver an unforgettable global event. Let the countdown begin!”

“Next to the Olympics, the World Cup of Hockey stands among the most prestigious international sporting events a city can host,” said Alisha Reynolds, President & CEO, Tourism Calgary. “Bringing this tournament to Alberta is an incredible opportunity to showcase our province to the world. We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors, and reinforcing Calgary and Alberta’s reputation as the destination of choice for global events.”

“The World Cup of Hockey 2028 represents a tremendous opportunity for our city and province. It brings fans from around the world, generates significant economic impact, and showcases Alberta on the global stage,” said Traci Bednard, President and CEO, Explore Edmonton. “This bid was made possible through extraordinary collaboration, and we are grateful for the leadership and support of all partners. Edmonton has a strong reputation for hosting world-class sporting events and a deep relationship with the National Hockey League. We’re honoured to welcome the world’s best players and passionate fans to our city and province for what will be an unforgettable celebration of hockey in 2028.”

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For media inquiries, contact:

Shauna MacDonald

For Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

403-585-4570

[email protected]

Kevin Rapanos

OEG Sports & Entertainment

587-710-0692

[email protected]