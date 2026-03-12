Projected Lineup - Flames @ Devils

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in New Jersey

projected web mar 12
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames road swing continues with a clash against the Devils tonight at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Victor Olofsson

Connor Zary - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Olli Määttä

Yan Kuznetsov - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

