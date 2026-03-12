Projected Lineup - Flames @ Devils

The Flames road swing continues with a clash against the Devils tonight at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Victor Olofsson
Connor Zary - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Olli Määttä
Yan Kuznetsov - Hunter Brzustewicz
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf