Projected Lineup - Flames @ Islanders

The Flames head to Long Island to take on the Islanders tonight at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Victor Olofsson
Connor Zary - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Olli Määttä
Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley