Projected Lineup - Flames @ Islanders

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in New York

projected web mar 13
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames head to Long Island to take on the Islanders tonight at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Victor Olofsson

Connor Zary - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Olli Määttä

Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

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