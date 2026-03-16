'Give Them A Good Show'

DETROIT — There’s no place like home.

And for a guy who lived and breathed Detroit sports growing up, a first visit back as an NHL defenceman is pretty cool, too.

Hunter Brzustewicz hails from the Detroit suburb of Washington Township, and tonight at Little Caesars Arena, he figures to have between 30 to 40 friends and family on hand when his Flames wrap their five-game road trip against the Red Wings.

“I got to go home last night, have some dinner with family,” a beaming Brzustewicz said following Monday’s morning skate. “I’m excited. It was nice.”

The 21-year-old grew up watching the Red Wings in the old Joe Louis Arena. And he’s taken the odd twirl on the team’s practice ice, but Monday’s morning skate was his first opportunity to take his first strides on the big sheet.