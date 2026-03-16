5 Things - Flames @ Red Wings

1. Keep Fighting

Last one of the trip.

And Calgary's last game of the regular season in the Eastern Conference.

The Flames arrived in Detroit Sunday afternoon - a quick hop north-west from Long Island - seeking a similar finish to their roadie to what we saw in Saturday's third period against the Islanders.

If it wasn't clear before, it was further clarified at UBS Arena that this group will continue playing for one another right to the bitter end.

Down by three goals after 40 minutes, Calgary could have folded the tent. But Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman helped spark a comeback attempt, and while it felt short, the disappointment of dropping that 3-2 decision was perhaps outweighed by a sense of pride in having forged on.

"There's no quit in anyone here, all the guys are fighting hard," Backlund said postgame Saturday. "It doesn't matter the score, we keep grinding 'til the end, so I'm really proud of the guys."

Calgary's 17 shots in Saturday's third period were the most by the team over any single frame since Jan. 31, while at the other end, Dustin Wolf stopped all 17 shots he faced after coming on in relief of Devin Cooley to start the second period with his side trailing by a field goal.

But that's Backlund's mantra. And it's his message over these final 16 games of the regular season.

For the 20 players that suit up every night, that sense of pride, that feeling of being a team, means something.

"We want to play the right way every night," Backlund said. "Battle every game, compete hard. It's not that many games left, got take advantage of it and really enjoy it and go out there and play for each other.

"That's been my message to you guys, you know, time flies by. We want to do things the right way here all the way 'til the end and play hard."