5 Things - Flames @ Red Wings

Flames close five-game trip in the Motor City (5 p.m. MT/Prime)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Keep Fighting

Last one of the trip.

And Calgary's last game of the regular season in the Eastern Conference.

The Flames arrived in Detroit Sunday afternoon - a quick hop north-west from Long Island - seeking a similar finish to their roadie to what we saw in Saturday's third period against the Islanders.

If it wasn't clear before, it was further clarified at UBS Arena that this group will continue playing for one another right to the bitter end. 

Down by three goals after 40 minutes, Calgary could have folded the tent. But Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman helped spark a comeback attempt, and while it felt short, the disappointment of dropping that 3-2 decision was perhaps outweighed by a sense of pride in having forged on.

"There's no quit in anyone here, all the guys are fighting hard," Backlund said postgame Saturday. "It doesn't matter the score, we keep grinding 'til the end, so I'm really proud of the guys."

Calgary's 17 shots in Saturday's third period were the most by the team over any single frame since Jan. 31, while at the other end, Dustin Wolf stopped all 17 shots he faced after coming on in relief of Devin Cooley to start the second period with his side trailing by a field goal.

But that's Backlund's mantra. And it's his message over these final 16 games of the regular season. 

For the 20 players that suit up every night, that sense of pride, that feeling of being a team, means something.

"We want to play the right way every night," Backlund said. "Battle every game, compete hard. It's not that many games left, got take advantage of it and really enjoy it and go out there and play for each other.

"That's been my message to you guys, you know, time flies by. We want to do things the right way here all the way 'til the end and play hard."

See all the action from Saturday night's tilt

2. Know Your Enemy

Detroit is right on the playoff line, holding the second Wild Card berth in the Eastern Conference following a 3-2 overtime loss at Dallas Saturday. Simon Edvinsson and Lucas Raymond scored third-period goals for the Red Wings to secure a point, before Canadian Olympian Thomas Harley won it for the home side 2:06 into the extra frame.

“We got some timely goals, and we will take them any way we can get them," Detroit coach Todd McLellan told reporters postgame. "It was a real character night for a lot of our players to compete as hard as they did and at least get us a point.”

The Red Wings have won just once over their past six games, and sit just one point ahead of the Blue Jackets for playoff safety. And lately, they've had to forge on without their captain, Dylan Larkin. The 29-year-old is expected to miss at least the next two weeks with a lower-body injury.

Alex DeBrincat leads the club with 33 goals, his 66 points have him tied for the team lead with the aforementioned Raymond. But after coming ever-so-close with 39 tallies a season ago, DeBrincat has a shot at his third career 40-plus goal campaign and first since he was a Blackhawk four seasons ago.

Make no mistake, though, the stretch run is crunch time for Detroit. The Red Wings will do everything they can to stay above that playoff bar, as they seek their first postseason berth since 2016.

2025-26 Stats

 

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
15.8%
31st
Red Wings
21.8%
14th
Penalty Kill
 
 
Flames
80.7%
11th
Red Wings
78.4%
20th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
50.58%
14th
Red Wings
48.81%
20th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
47.93%
22nd
Red Wings
48.50%
21st

League rankings as of Mar. 15.

3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's game is the second of two meetings between Calgary and Detroit, with the Red Wings holding the upper hand in the season set, by virtue of a 4-3 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome Dec. 10.

Detroit led 4-0 after two periods, then withstood a furious Flames third-period rally to collect both points. Joel Farabee (on a penalty shot), Matt Coronato and MacKenzie Weegar had the Calgary goals, while Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist for the Red Wings.

Did You Know?

Mikael Backlund's goal Saturday on Long Island moved him into fifth-place among Flames franchise leaders with 230, one better than fellow Swede Kent Nilsson.

Next on the list, in fourth place, is 1989 Stanley Cup champ Gary Roberts (257).

The Calgary captain now sits eight points behind Johnny Gaudreau for fifth-place all-time among the team's points leaders. Gaudreau had 609 points during his time in Flames colours, while Backlund enters tonight's game with 601.

Game Notes - Flames @ Red Wings 16.03.26
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Download Game Notes - Flames @ Red Wings 16.03.26

4. Prime Time

Tonight's telecast will be available in Canada exclusively on Amazon Prime, with puck drop slated for 5 p.m. MT. Sportsnet 960 The FAN will carry the radio call.

New Canadian Prime members can sign up for a free, 30-day trial HERE.

This evening's game is the first of two Flames games this month being broadcast on Prime, with Calgary's visit to Colorado March 30 also scheduled to air on the streaming service in Canada.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Olli Määttä

Määttä secured his 200th career point Saturday against the Isles, earning a primary helper on Mikael Backlund's third-period tally. 

The Finn has been on a roll offensively since joining the Flames from the Utah Mammoth. He's put up four assists in five contests with Calgary, all while averaging 22:52 of ice-time per contest.

Detroit is also one of Määttä's five previous NHL stops. He spent two seasons here, collecting 41 points in 150 games for the Red Wings from 2022-24.

Red Wings - Justin Faulk

The veteran defender was one of Detroit's big Trade Deadline adds, coming over from the St. Louis Blues.

And in four games wearing the Winged Wheel, he's fit right in with a goal and two assists, while averaging over 20 minutes a night on the Red Wings blue line.

Faulk, who turns 34 years of age Mar. 20, has nine points in 29 career contests against Calgary in his previous stops with Carolina and St. Louis.

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