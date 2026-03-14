5 Things - Flames @ Islanders

1. Island Hopping

It's rare to be able to take a train to an island.

Kaien Island, home to the B.C. port city of Prince Rupert, is one such destination.

Long Island is another, and that's where the Flames travelled by rail Friday ahead of a Saturday showdown against their 1972 expansion cousins.

Calgary found their stride two nights ago in Newark, extending their unbeaten run to 51 consecutive games when scoring four or more goals as part of that 5-4 victory over the Devils. They got contributions from up and down the lineup, too.

Not just on the scoresheet either, according to Head Coach Ryan Huska.

"That's the way we have to play every night, whether or not you have certain players in the lineup," he said of his team's last outing. "It shouldn't matter with your approach to the game.

I thought our defencemen did a good job staying up tight. And the forwards did a good job of skating."

And Huska is confident, too, that over these final 17 games of the regular season, his group will continue to work hard.

"That's a lot to do with the leadership that we do have, Mikael Backlund, and Blake Coleman," he said. "They're guys that are proud guys, and they'll ensure that our team continues to push."

Eleven Flames found the scoresheet against the Devils, and all but five of the skaters that dressed registered at least one shot on goal.

Against an Islanders club that doesn't give up much (New York ranks fifth in the NHL in fewest goals against), they'll need that same total team effort in order to carry over their success.