Jersey Score!

The Devils got one back late in the first through a Maxim Tsyplakov wrist shot that went in off a skate, and on a four-minute powerplay, New Jersey nearly tied the game at 2-2 with about 10 seconds to play. Jack Hughes unleashed a one-timer from the right circle that appeared destined for the open Calgary net, but Dustin Wolf flew across his crease and coolly snagged Hughes' effort with his catching glove to keep the scoreline at 2-1 in the Flames' favour through 20 minutes.

Beecher continued his night in the opening minute of the second. He grabbed a loose puck on the right wing, then cut to the net, testing Markstrom who made the initial save, but Beecher grabbed his own rebound and from behind the goalline, banked the disc in off Markstrom's left leg.