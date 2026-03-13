Jersey Score!

Backlund gets 600th point with a goal in 5-4 win over Devils

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

NEWARK — It was a night of milestones, and an evening that saw two former Devils light the lamp in their old home, too.

John Beecher scored twice - his first career multi-goal game - Mikael Backlund recorded his 600th career point, and former New Jersey skaters Kevin Bahl and Yegor Sharangovich also tallied as the Flames dumped the Devils 5-4 at Prudential Center.

See all the action - and goals - from 5-4 win over Devils

Beecher started his night on an odd-man rush, accepting a pass from Matvei Gridin on the right wing before striding into the Devils zone and snapping a shot that zipped through former Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom and in.

Beecher gets first as a Flame to open scoring against Devils

The goal - Beecher's first as a Flame - gave the already energetic Flames another boost, and helped the fourth line set up Calgary's second goal nine minutes later. After some extended zone time, Olli Määttä set up defence partner Kevin Bahl for a one-timer at the left point, the former Devil slapping a puck goalward that deflected off New Jersey forward Paul Cotter's stick and into the top corner.

Bahl beats Markstrom with long-range shot

The Devils got one back late in the first through a Maxim Tsyplakov wrist shot that went in off a skate, and on a four-minute powerplay, New Jersey nearly tied the game at 2-2 with about 10 seconds to play. Jack Hughes unleashed a one-timer from the right circle that appeared destined for the open Calgary net, but Dustin Wolf flew across his crease and coolly snagged Hughes' effort with his catching glove to keep the scoreline at 2-1 in the Flames' favour through 20 minutes.

Beecher continued his night in the opening minute of the second. He grabbed a loose puck on the right wing, then cut to the net, testing Markstrom who made the initial save, but Beecher grabbed his own rebound and from behind the goalline, banked the disc in off Markstrom's left leg.

Beecher notches another, this time shorthanded

The Devils replied 38 seconds later, but that goal did not faze the Flames, who outshot their hosts 13-9 in period two. 

And it was another former New Jersey player that helped Calgary restore its two-goal lead later in the stanza. On an odd-man rush, Ryan Strome feathered a pass to a speeding Sharangovich, who cut in on Markstrom and roofed a backhander from in tight to put the Flames ahead 4-2.

Sharangovich scores a backhand at full gallop

In the third, Backlund had his moment. The Calgary captain recorded his milestone point against his good friend Markstrom at the 4:10 mark, snapping a puck through the Devils goalie to add insurance for the visitors.

Backlund becomes sixth player in Flames history to hit the 600-point mark!

Jack Hughes got one back at the midpoint of period three, before his brother Jack scored on the powerplay in the final minute to round out the scoring.

The win was Calgary's seventh in their last eight trips to Newark, a run dating back to 2017.

Backlund's goal - the 229th of his career - also tied him with Kent Nilsson for fifth-most in Flames history.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Victor Olofsson

Connor Zary - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Olli Määttä

Yan Kuznetsov - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 28, NJD 31

Powerplay: CGY 0-0, NJD 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 43.6%, NJD 56.4%

Hits: CGY 22, NJD 14

Blocked Shots: CGY 21, NJD 8

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 13, NJD 22

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, NJD 6

Up Next:

The Flames will travel to Long Island Friday ahead of Game Four of this five-game swing, against the Islanders Saturday evening at UBS Arena. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. MT.

