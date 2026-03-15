Flames Drop Decision To Islanders

The Flames got the first Grade ‘A’ chance of the game when Yegor Sharangovich was sprung free on a breakaway just shy of the seven-minute mark, but his snapshot from the slot was snagged by Rittich.

The Islanders opened the scoring just over three minutes later, Cizikas and linemate Ondrej Palat both crashed the net, Cizikas getting the last touch to the disc before it squirted over the goal-line.

Holmstrom scored the first of his two tallies at 16:35, capping off an odd-man rush. His second came on a short-handed breakaway with 25 seconds to play in the period.

Wolf relieved starter Devin Cooley to start the second period. His best save came with just under three minutes left in the middle stanza, when he slid into the splits to his right to rob rookie Matthew Schaefer of a wide-open rebound opportunity.