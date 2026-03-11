Flames Defeated By Rangers

Calgary falls 4-0 in New York

260310_CGYatNYR
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

NEW YORK — Alexis Lafreniere scored a hat-trick leading the Rangers to a 4-0 victory over the Flames at Madison Square Garden.

Calgary's Matt Coronato led all skaters with a half-dozen shots on goal, but the Flames were unable to solve Jonathan Quick in the second outing on this five-game Eastern road trip.

See the action from Tuesday's tilt

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to a Lafreniere goal on a two-man advantage. 

But the Flames were not without chances of their own. Coronato found himself in alone on goal after accepting an entry pass from Morgan Frost on his first shift of the game, but after navigating across the crease, he was unable to tuck the puck past the outstretched pad of Rangers starter Jonathan Quick.

Yegor Sharangovich got a short-handed breakaway, too, 10 minutes into the game, but his snapshot from the slot struck the crossbar and sailed out of play.

New York extended its lead at the 10:28 mark of period two on a Conor Sheary goal, then Lafreniere notched his second of the game six minutes later, capping off a three-way passing play with a tap-in at the right post.

Coronato had another glorious chance late in the third period, after he found himself alone with the puck in tight, but his shot slid past a prone Quick and just wide of the left post.

Lafreniere completed his hat-trick with 2:18 to play.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Ryan Strome - Matvei Gridin

Victor Olofsson - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Olli Määttä

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

Coming soon.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 21, NYR 28

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, NYR 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 50%, NYR 50%

Hits: CGY 25, NYR 23

Blocked Shots: CGY 10, NYR 16

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 16, NYR 28

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, NYR 9

Up Next:

The trip continues across the river in New Jersey Thursday evening, with puck drop against the Devils set for 5 p.m. MT.

