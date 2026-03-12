Flames Sign Tyson Gross

The Flames announced today the signing of college free agent centre Tyson Gross.

Gross, a Calgary, AB native, is a finalist for NCHC Player of the Year, Forward of the Year and Defensive Forward of the Year following his third season with St. Cloud State University, and first as captain. Gross registered a team-leading 41 points from 18 goals and 23 assists, sitting tied for fifth in NCHC scoring. The 23-year-old excelled in the face-off dot, leading his conference in face-off wins with 489. The local product earned an NCHC Forward of the Week selection in February following a weekend series against Arizona State when he recorded a shorthanded tally in back-to-back contests.

Gross began his junior career with the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL, recording 10 points (4G, 6A) in 13 games from 2019-2021. He would move to the USHL for his final two seasons of junior hockey, split between the Fargo Force and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, amassing 11 goals and 36 assists for 47 points in 77 USHL outings.

TERM: Two-year, two-way

AAV: $975,000

BORN: Calgary, AB ​​DATE: September 23, 2002

HEIGHT: 6’3” ​​​WEIGHT: 194 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right