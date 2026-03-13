Tyson Gross’ journey to signing an NHL contract is right out of a storybook.

For as long as he could remember, he lived and breathed everything Flames, spending countless days in the Scotiabank Saddledome cheering on in the C of Red growing up in Calgary.

As a kid, he often imagined what it would be like to be on the other side of the glass skating on Saddledome ice and now, that dream may soon become reality after he signed a two-year entry level deal with his hometown team.

“I don't think it's truly sunk in yet,” Gross said prior to jumping on a plane set for YYC. “It's just a special time obviously having friends, and family that are still in Calgary, being a diehard Flames fan growing up. It’s a full circle moment.

“I've been to countless Flames games in my life. Growing up as a kid in Calgary, I think every kid dreams of doing this. To be be able to join the organization itself is just truly a dream come true.”

The six-foot-three centre was a highly sought after college free agent, posting an impressive 41 points in 36 games (18 goals, 23 assists) at St. Cloud State while also being named a finalist for NCHC Player of the Year, Forward of the Year and Defensive Forward of the Year.

When it came down to deciding on his landing spot, home just made sense in more ways than one.

“The number one thing I wanted to value when going through this process was just opportunity,” he said. “When I was researching and kind of looking through the options available, I truly believed I would have the best opportunity here in Calgary.

“Of course, dreaming as a kid to join the organization that's just all a bonus as well. Being able to be there in the summers, all those resources available was also just another factor in the decision.”

Rewind a few years back when he first stepped foot in St. Cloud, Gross admitted that it wasn’t until after his freshman year that he felt he could garner NHL attention.

With that goal in his sights, every season he focused on rounding out his game and being the best version of himself which was recognized by his coaches and teammates, being named captain of the team this past season.

“I had the pleasure to be able to play and learn from past leaders from St. Cloud that were great and were unbelievable role models,” he said. “Just to be able to wear a letter with two other teammates was a blessing to be able to share that experience with them.

“Overall, it's an absolute credit to the place and the people at St. Cloud State just to be able to have the opportunity to do this, it is a group effort. With the staff and the teammates that I've met, the friends I've made, just leaving today, it’s kind of really sinking in seeing how special of a place it is.

“It's a little bittersweet leaving … it’s a family.”

As one chapter ends, a new one is set to begin.

With an eventful 24 hours filled with calls and messages with friends and family and packing now in the rear-view mirror, the start of his pro career awaits back where it all began.

“I must have been there a thousand times watching the games,” he said. “Being in the building for the Game 7 overtime winner that Johnny scored, that was obviously special, just so many memories and to have the opportunity now is crazy to think about.

“It’s a blessing and I'm just super excited.”