‘I’ve Got A Lot Of Support’

Cyr is here as the organization’s eye, helping monitor Huberdeau’s progress and rehabilitation pathway.

But he’s also taking notes from industry leaders; an information-gathering mission, of sorts, to bring back to the Flames as Huberdeau’s recovery continues.

“Jonathan had his surgery at H.S.S. in New York with Dr. (Edwin) Su, who is one of the world's leading specialists in this type of procedure,” Cyr explained. “So out here in Connecticut, we’re here to do rehab with one of the one of the best PTs in this area who seems to do a lot of these rehabs.

“So it was a great opportunity for us to get the rehab started out here with someone that sees a lot of these, which is, you know, quite a unique surgery to begin with, and for us to learn and to bring some stuff back to Calgary so that we can really get Jonathan going and get ready for next season.”

Certainly, Huberdeau would probably like to be anywhere but in this gym. The recovery is challenging and strenuous. But having Cyr by his side makes the days easier.

Teamwork, and friendship, hard at work.

“Scotty's been great,” Huberdeau said. “You know, we got to know each other pretty well, and we're spending a lot of days together and stuff, and just a great guy to have around, and, obviously, helping me.

“I can walk, but I feel on Instagram, you guys see, like, the best things I can do. I have a hard time doing some things, and he's been the guy helping.”

The pair will rejoin the Flames soon, though. Calgary wraps up its five-game road trip Monday night in Detroit and the plan is for both Huberdeau and Cyr to head back to Calgary with the team after that.

And for Huberdeau, one of the team’s leaders on and off the ice, it’s important to be with his teammates as they conclude the 2025-26 campaign, and especially with a six-game homestand on tap for their return to the Stampede City.

“I think it's gonna be good, to be around the guys,” he said. I mean, I'm always appreciating to be around the guys, when they're not on the road, being there with them. I think as a leader, I just wanna be there, go for the rest of the year, and after that, looking forward to the summer and working hard.

“My goal is to come back next year, be ready to go and have that behind me and kind of look forward and be a better player.”