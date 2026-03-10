Projected Lineup - Flames @ Rangers

The Flames make a stop in the Big Apple for a clash against the Rangers tonight at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Ryan Strome - Matvei Gridin
Victor Olofsson - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Olli Määttä
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf