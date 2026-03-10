Projected Lineup - Flames @ Rangers

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in New York

projected web mar 10
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames make a stop in the Big Apple for a clash against the Rangers tonight at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Ryan Strome - Matvei Gridin

Victor Olofsson - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Olli Määttä

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

'Look Forward To The Next Hundred'

5 Things - Flames @ Rangers

Flames Defeated By Capitals

'Excited To Play'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals

5 Things - Flames @ Capitals

Flames Recall Gridin, Brzustewicz From Wranglers

Razed The Canes

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Hurricanes

5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes

'Do It The Right Way'

Flames Acquire Brennan Othmann From New York

'The NHL Is A Privilege'

Flames Acquire Ryan Strome From Anaheim

Flames Acquire Victor Olofsson, Max Curran, Picks From Colorado

Flames Drop Decision To Senators

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators

'Really Is An Honour'