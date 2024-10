Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

The Battle of Alberta returns for the 2024-25 season tonight when the Flames take on the Oilers at 6 p.m. MT from Rogers Place in Edmonton (TV: Sportsnet West; Radio: Sportsnet 960 THE FAN).

Based on the lines and D pairs used during the pregame warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Sam Honzek - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Matt Coronato

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dan Vladar