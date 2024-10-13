Say What - 'Look Forward To The Hard Part'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on a back-to-back situation tonight:

“I think the biggest thing for us is to look forward to the hard part. It's not easy playing back-to-back games, but it was an area last year that we were no good in. I think we need to be much more committed in these types of games and focused on the detail and doing things right. Now, turning the page, it's no longer last year - but it's something that we have to aware of and have to do a better job with it this year.

“(It starts with) the individual. You have to prepare for things to be hard. Your legs might not be where you want them to be in back-to-back situations, so that's OK. You just have to make sure that you're committed to doing things the right way so your positioning is there. And when you get a chance to get yourself into a battle, you have to be more competitive. So, I think a lot of it falls on the individual player. Get the rest that you need and make sure you're ready when the time comes.”

On Martin Pospisil’s physicality and comfort at centre:

“I think that's what makes him a good player for us. People know when he's on the ice and they still have to do that. Yet, he's learning how to recognize now some of the other responsibilities that come with it. So, continue to do what he's doing. I think he's gotten better every time he's played in the middle.”