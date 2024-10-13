EDMONTON – A proclamation like this comes with the usual bit of caution:

It’s early.

But with a combined 12 points in two games – including a team-leading five from Jonathan Huberdeau – something special could be brewing in the Flames forward ranks.

“I don't know if it's better for him or for me,” laughed Anthony Mantha, who patrols the opposite wing with Martin Pospisil down the middle. “Look, if that guy (Huberdeau) is 100% confident, the sky's the limit. We all saw it a couple years ago when he put up all those points in Florida.”

One hundred and fifteen of them, in fact.

Indeed, Huberdeau looks like a man possessed right now, bowling his way to the dirty areas and netting the ‘greasy’ goals that typically do boost a man’s confidence.

But here, in the age of Flames hockey where scoring by committee could be a central theme, it’s been a total team effort with chemistry budding from all edges.

Pospisil is getting his first look at centre, notching a pair of primary helpers on both of Huberdeau’s tallies and winning 54.5% of his draws in a 6-3 win last night over the Flyers.

And the newcomer, Mantha?

The fellow Quebecor and longtime pal of Huberdeau has added both finesse and much-needed snarl to the Flames’ forecheck, which ultimately helped create the opening marker in Saturday’s home-opening victory.

This, after putting up a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick in his Flames debut this past Wednesday.