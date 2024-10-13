5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

The Flames battle the Oilers in the second of back-to-back games (6 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. Going For Three

Two for two.

And a bid for a third straight win to start the season is set to be submitted tonight in Edmonton.

The Flames have outscored, out-muscled and outlasted their way to a pair of pretty impressive victories this week, including a 6-3 doubling of the Flyers Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tonight, another challenge, against an Oilers side only a few months removed from participating in the Stanley Cup Final.

They, too, are faced with a back-to-back scenario, after hosting the Blackhawks an evening ago (more on that below).

But the Flames come into their first real Battle of Alberta of the season full of confidence.

Even though players like Jonathan Huberdeau - he of the four-point night Saturday - aren't getting ahead of themselves just yet.

"I think you just build from that," he said following Saturday's win. "It's one game, there's 80 more.

"It's a long season, but that's how I want to build."

But it's clear through two games, the group is onto something.

And whether it's a chip on the shoulder, or an ace up the sleeve, the Flames are showing well through the early laps of this NHL grand prix.

"I think we all bought in, in the system, and the way we're going to play," Huberdeau said. "I think it's important early to get a good start.

"Coming in, and (getting) some good wins and feeling good about ourselves, that's what we needed."

Next up, an age-old rival.

A showdown to cap off the week.

To borrow a line from Carrie Underwood, we're waiting all day, for Sunday night.

See all the action from Calgary's home-opener victory over Philly

2. Know Your Enemy

The Oilers are searching for win #1 on the season after dropping consecutive home games against the Jets and Blackhawks.

Saturday night at Rogers Place, Edmonton fell 5-2 to Chicago in a contest that saw the trio of Teuvo Teravainen, Seth Jones and Connor Bedard combine for 10 points.

Corey Perry and Leon Draisaitl had the Oiler goals, as Edmonton fell despite outshooting their guests 38-20 on the night.

The shot attempts were even more lopsided in the Oilers' favour; Edmonton put 96 pucks at the Blackhawks net, while Chicago managed only 37 attempts on goal.

Connor McDavid collected his first point of the season (an assist) Saturday. He also went 11/15 in the face-off dot, while Draisaitl won a game-high 15 draws.

2023-24 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
17.9%
T-25th
Oilers
26.3%
4th
Penalty Kill
Flames
80.8%
9th
Oilers
79.5%
15th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.63%
14th
Oilers
55.17%
3rd
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
47.52%
21st
Oilers
59.18%
1st


3. Fast Facts

2023-24 Season Series

The Oilers took three of the four meetings between the two clubs last season, with Calgary's lone win in the season series coming in the form of a 6-3 triumph Feb. 24 in the Alberta capital.

Nazem Kadri, Blake Coleman and Martin Pospisil were among the Flames goal-getters, while Connor Zary chipped in with two assists.

Edmonton won the most recent regular-season meeting, a 4-2 decision at the 'Dome Apr. 6.

After tonight's game, the teams will square off only twice more during the regular season: a Nov. 3 tilt at the 'Dome, and a return engagement in Edmonton Mar. 29.

Did You Know?

The 12 goals scored by the Flames over their first two games of the season are the most since the 1991-92 campaign, when Calgary also lit the lamp a dozen times over their first two fixtures.

4. Milestone Watch

Calgarian Jake Bean is expected to reach 200 NHL games played Sunday.

The 26-year-old made his Flames debut Wednesday night in Vancouver, and over the course of his two appearances with Calgary has recorded a pair of assists.

Bean was the 13th-overall pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Draft, but 153 of his career outings were spent in a Columbus Blue Jackets uniform.

Anthony Mantha's next point will be the 300th of his NHL career.

The 30-year-old had back-to-back 48-point campaigns with the Red Wings in 2017-18 and 2018-19 - both high-water marks - and he sits just four games shy of 500 career NHL contests.

Meanwhile Jonathan Huberdeau enters Sunday's game just three assists shy of 500 for his career. 82 of his 497 total helpers to date have come in a Flames sweater.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Jonathan Huberdeau

Huberdeau is coming off his first four-point game as a a Flame, after he put up two goals and two assists in Saturday's win over the Flyers.

Through two games, the winger tops the team with five points and has been an impact player in all situations including the penalty-kill, where he logged 2:46 of ice-time against Philadelphia.

Huberdeau enters tonight's game just three assists shy of 500 for his career.

Make that a four-popnt night for Huberdeau

Oilers - Evan Bouchard

A week out from his 25th birthday, Bouchard has become the centrepiece of the Edmonton defence corps, logging 25:04 and 26:56 of ice-time over the first two games of the season, respectively.

He's coming off a career year, too. Bouchard finished the 2023-24 campaign with 82 points and a +34 rating, while his seven game-winning goals were tied with Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl for the team lead.

