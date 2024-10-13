5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

1. Going For Three

Two for two.

And a bid for a third straight win to start the season is set to be submitted tonight in Edmonton.

The Flames have outscored, out-muscled and outlasted their way to a pair of pretty impressive victories this week, including a 6-3 doubling of the Flyers Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tonight, another challenge, against an Oilers side only a few months removed from participating in the Stanley Cup Final.

They, too, are faced with a back-to-back scenario, after hosting the Blackhawks an evening ago (more on that below).

But the Flames come into their first real Battle of Alberta of the season full of confidence.

Even though players like Jonathan Huberdeau - he of the four-point night Saturday - aren't getting ahead of themselves just yet.

"I think you just build from that," he said following Saturday's win. "It's one game, there's 80 more.

"It's a long season, but that's how I want to build."

But it's clear through two games, the group is onto something.

And whether it's a chip on the shoulder, or an ace up the sleeve, the Flames are showing well through the early laps of this NHL grand prix.

"I think we all bought in, in the system, and the way we're going to play," Huberdeau said. "I think it's important early to get a good start.

"Coming in, and (getting) some good wins and feeling good about ourselves, that's what we needed."

Next up, an age-old rival.

A showdown to cap off the week.

To borrow a line from Carrie Underwood, we're waiting all day, for Sunday night.