Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Seattle

ProjectedLineupOct19
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are in Seattle this evening, taking on the Kraken at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet, CBC, City TV).

With the team holding an optional skate at Climate Pledge Arena this morning, tonight's projected lineup is based on the lines and pairings used during Friday's practice in Calgary.

If there are any lineup changes, this page will be updated during warm-ups this evening.

FORWARDS

Andrei Kuzmenko - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Tyson Barrie

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

\ Joel Hanley and Daniil Miromanov skated as a pairing on Friday and both took part in this morning's skate*

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

Following tonight's clash against the Kraken, the Flames are back in action on Tuesday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.

News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

Practice Notebook -18.10.24

'Confident In Your Abilities"

Say What - 'We're Off To A Good Start'

Four-midable Start

'Dancing In Her Pajamas'

Say What - 'Sticking To Our Details'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blackhawks

5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

Future Watch Update - 14.10.24

A Can’t Miss Matchup

Say What - 'It Means The World'

Charbr-oil-ed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Say What - 'Look Forward To The Hard Part'

'The Sky's The Limit'

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

Say What - 'Felt Good Out There'