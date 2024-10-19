Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

The Flames are in Seattle this evening, taking on the Kraken at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet, CBC, City TV).

With the team holding an optional skate at Climate Pledge Arena this morning, tonight's projected lineup is based on the lines and pairings used during Friday's practice in Calgary.

If there are any lineup changes, this page will be updated during warm-ups this evening.

FORWARDS

Andrei Kuzmenko - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Tyson Barrie

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

\ Joel Hanley and Daniil Miromanov skated as a pairing on Friday and both took part in this morning's skate*

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

Following tonight's clash against the Kraken, the Flames are back in action on Tuesday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.