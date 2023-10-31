News Feed

Andersson, Zary bring confidence to Flames lineup

'If You See A Play, Make It'
Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'
Flames Recall Connor Zary

Flames Recall Connor Zary
Future Watch Update - 30.10.23

Future Watch Update - 30.10.23
United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary

United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary
'It's For Sure Special'

'It's For Sure Special'
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Flames Fall In Heritage Classic

Flames Fall In Heritage Classic
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 29.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers
5 Things - Flames @ Oilers 29.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers
Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman
Skates Off Backlund's Feet

Skates Off Backlund's Feet
Heritage Classic alumni share outdoor memories

'It Kind Of Brought You Back To Being A Kid'
Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday

Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday
Markstrom's drive stands out ahead of Heritage Classic

'You've Got To Win Hockey Games'
FlamesTV Podcast - Teeing Up The Heritage Classic With Dillon Dube

FlamesTV Podcast - Teeing Up The Heritage Classic With Dube
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Say What - 'We've Got To Grab A Hold of This Now and End It'

Say What - 'We've Got To Grab A Hold of This Now and End It'

'Pretty Devastating'

Duehr talks about former teammate Johnson, who died tragically this weekend

walker
By Brendan Parker
@BParkerTV CalgaryFlames.com

Back in 2014, a bright-eyed 16-year-old Walker Duehr made the move to city to Sioux City to start his junior hockey career with the USHL’s Musketeers.

One of the veterans to take Duehr under their wing was Adam Johnson, a then 20-year old veteran and their leading scorer.

“Someone I kind of looked up to pretty much since day one there,” said the Flames forward Tuesday after practice, reflecting back on that season.

“It was my first year of junior, he was a guy that had been in the league for a year and he was probably one of our best players … he was kind of like a dad figure on the team, he was a really good guy, that’s what I remember about him.”

So when Duehr heard the news Saturday night that Johnson, a member of the Nottingham Panthers, had been injured during a game in the EIHL, he held his breathe.

It wasn’t until the next morning that Duehr had learned the tragic news: his former teammate had tragically passed away following a “freak accident”.

“I went to bed and then woke up and our coach at that time, Jay Varady - who’s now an assistant with the Red Wings, had put pretty much that whole (2014-2015) Muskateers team into a group chat and said ‘Hey, Adam tragically passed last night from an injury and just like if anyone needs to reach out or talk just put it out there and in the open, if anyone needs anything,” Duehr explained.

“It’s pretty devastating for sure.”

He is still trying to process the news himself.

“It just doesn’t really feel real, it’s kind of a shock,” Duehr said. “You never really thought that would happen to a person, let alone a guy you played with.

“It’s still kind of really raw, it’s something that’s kind of hard to wrap your head around - just super sad.”

Tributes have poured in from around the hockey world, including from two of Johnson’s former teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ontario Reign (AHL), who honoured him with touching on-ice ceremonies.

“It’s been great to see all the leagues around the world and the NHL and the whole hockey community is showing their support for him and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” Duehr said. “Just so tragic for them and the entire hockey community as a whole, but it’s been great for people to show his life and the people that he touched.”

Johnson’s tragic death has prompted discussion across all levels of hockey on whether players should be required to wear neck guards or other protective equipment.

“I think you’ll probably see them coming,” Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska told reporters Tuesday morning,

“The NHL has done a great job of making the wrist guards, and everyone has the cut proof socks now. I think it’s just going to be the next evolution of equipment is that the manufacturers will just keep finding ways to protect the players.”

“I think you’re going to see it standardized as we get going right from minor hockey probably all the way up.”      

Duehr has certainly thought more about it in the last couple days.

“I already wear the wrist guards and socks for extra protection because it’s a fast game and you can’t really prevent it once you’re out there, you just have to take extra precautions.”