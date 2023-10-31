Back in 2014, a bright-eyed 16-year-old Walker Duehr made the move to city to Sioux City to start his junior hockey career with the USHL’s Musketeers.

One of the veterans to take Duehr under their wing was Adam Johnson, a then 20-year old veteran and their leading scorer.

“Someone I kind of looked up to pretty much since day one there,” said the Flames forward Tuesday after practice, reflecting back on that season.

“It was my first year of junior, he was a guy that had been in the league for a year and he was probably one of our best players … he was kind of like a dad figure on the team, he was a really good guy, that’s what I remember about him.”

So when Duehr heard the news Saturday night that Johnson, a member of the Nottingham Panthers, had been injured during a game in the EIHL, he held his breathe.

It wasn’t until the next morning that Duehr had learned the tragic news: his former teammate had tragically passed away following a “freak accident”.

“I went to bed and then woke up and our coach at that time, Jay Varady - who’s now an assistant with the Red Wings, had put pretty much that whole (2014-2015) Muskateers team into a group chat and said ‘Hey, Adam tragically passed last night from an injury and just like if anyone needs to reach out or talk just put it out there and in the open, if anyone needs anything,” Duehr explained.

“It’s pretty devastating for sure.”

He is still trying to process the news himself.

“It just doesn’t really feel real, it’s kind of a shock,” Duehr said. “You never really thought that would happen to a person, let alone a guy you played with.

“It’s still kind of really raw, it’s something that’s kind of hard to wrap your head around - just super sad.”

Tributes have poured in from around the hockey world, including from two of Johnson’s former teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ontario Reign (AHL), who honoured him with touching on-ice ceremonies.