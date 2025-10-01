Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Canucks

Flames welcome Canucks for preseason tilt at the 'Dome

2-1
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are back under the Saddle Wednesday when they host the Canucks in their penultimate preseason fixture. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. MT; for those unable to attend, the game will be broadcast on TV on Sportsnet 360, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio call.

Watch all the big plays from Calgary's shootout victory

Two games left.

But even though it's preseason, it's always fun when Calgary and Vancouver get together.

For the Flames, it's the first of two tune-ups in front of the C of Red, a chance for the NHL group to get a feel for game action together, with the team down to 27 players - and one practice group - as of their on-ice session Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Ryan Huska referred to this week as the 'hardest time of year,' one where tough roster decisions need to be made.

But the fact that there are young players like Matvei Gridin, Rory Kerins and Zayne Parekh pushing for roster places is encouraging, as well as a sign of organizational growth.

"We've talked at length of all the growth of this team is going to come from within," said Huska. "We need our younger players to really push and show that they're capable of playing, and we have had a couple of younger players ... they've made, you know, our decisions tougher.

"Because maybe when you pencil them in in the summertime in certain guys aren't quite there yet, but they've come and showed that, 'Yeah, we should be in this picture.'"

Gridin skated with veterans Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman at practice Tuesday; the 19-year-old has been a real focal point in each of the Flames' last two games, too, with two regulation-time tallies and a shootout decider to his name.

Jonathan Huberdeau, meanwhile, has taken youngsters Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato under his wing, too. The trio skated together Tuesday, offering intrigue at the potential for Coronato to showcase his shot with the help of two elite setup men.

"I think they're excited to play with me," Huberdeau joked.

"He's almost like their dad," Huska added with a laugh. "I think it's a role that Huby likes now, and he really he sees the type of players that those two young guys can be. He's been in situations where he's see a lot of different things, whether it's on the powerplay, whether it's 5-on-5 and so on, I think he can help walk them through some situations that they're going to face.

"So as a line, our hope is that Matty and Frosty will drive the pace on the line, and Huby's going to be the guy that's going to really kind of control the way the line works based on what those two guys are doing."

"I think we can be something good together"

The Other Side

The Canucks received some unfortunate news on the injury front this week, announcing that forward Nils Hoglander will be sidelined 8-10 weeks with a lower body injury.

The Swedish winger, two seasons removed from a 24-goal high water mark, left last Wednesday's game against the Flames in Abbotsford and has not featured since.

Kevin Lankinen was in the starter's crease at Tuesday's Canucks practice, sharing goaltending duties with Nikita Tolopilo, and we're likely to see a fairly normal-looking Vancouver lineup at the Scotiabank Saddledome in this, their final road game of the preseason.

Watch out as well for 15th-overall pick Braeden Cootes. The young forward has goals in back-to-back games, including a tally in front of friends and family in Sunday's 4-3 setback in Edmonton, as he continues to push for an opening-night roster spot.

And while he won't be on the broadcast Wednesday, former Flames defenceman Tyson Barrie has found himself a new gig, back home on the West Coast.

The team announced late last week that Barrie - who originally hails from Victoria - will join the Canucks home broadcasts on Sportsnet as an analyst.

"Sometimes those conversations are more difficult"

Players To Watch

There's been a battle brewing between the pipes all training camp long and Wednesday night, we'll get another head-to-head look at goaltenders Devin Cooley and Ivan Prosvetov.

Huska said Tuesday that both netminders will feature against the Canucks, and with Dustin Wolf expected to start the preseason finale Friday versus Winnipeg, Wednesday's Vancouver contest will offer everyone another glimpse into that competition to run with Wolf on the NHL roster once the season gets underway Oct. 8.

Prosvetov has a preseason win to his name - that came in his exhibition opener Sept. 21 in Edmonton - and he and Cooley both suffered road losses last week in Abbotsford and Winnipeg, respectively.

