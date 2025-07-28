Potter Named To USA WJC Summer Showcase Roster

Flames 2025 first-round draft pick Cullen Potter has been named to the American roster for the World Junior Summer Showcase, which is taking place July 27 through August 2 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, M.N. and is the initial step of player evaluation for the 2026 World Junior Championship.

Potter, selected 32nd overall, posted 13 goals and 22 points in 35 games in his freshman season with Arizona State. He also skated with USA Hockey at the U18 level, registering eight goals and 16 points through a combined 16 games in the 2024-25 season.

The 18-year-old skated on a line with Mac Swanson and Ryker Lee with Team White in Sunday's match-up against Finland, picking up an assist in the 5-2 win.