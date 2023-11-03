Patience, and perseverance, are paying off for Martin Pospisil.

The 23-year-old forward hit the ice with the Flames at Friday's practice at Scotiabank Saddledome after being recalled from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers earlier in the morning.

For a player who’s missed sizeable chunks of time because of injuries, the callup stands as a testament to not only his talent, but his determination.

Originally selected by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Pospisil’s bided his time, and kept a positive frame of mind over the past four seasons in the AHL, despite being limited to 26 games in 2019-20 and just 20 contests last year.

He never gave up, and never stopped believing in himself.

“The last injury, I was out for four months,” Pospisil said. “My goal was to be even better than before, I had a really long summer, great summer, had really good fitness testing and that shows also on the ice.

“I feel really, really, good.”

He’s off to a great start, too, helping the Wranglers to a 5-0-1 record while chipping in with three goals and three helpers, both stats that caught the eye of Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska.

“Size, speed, he’s got a bit of an edge to him,” said Huska when asked about his new forward Friday. “When you talk to the guys, (Wranglers Head Coach) Trent (Cull) and the staff, they say he’s been their best player to date.

“It gives us an opportunity to get another guy, a little more energy, into the lineup. We’ll see how things go there.”