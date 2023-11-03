Flames Recall Nick DeSimone

The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled defenceman Nick DeSimone from the Calgary Wranglers and assigned defenceman Jordan Oesterle to the Wranglers.

DeSimone made his NHL debut with the Flames on November 7, 2022 and would skate in four games with the Flames over the course of last season. The East Amherst, NY native was the Wranglers fourth-highest scoring skater and highest scoring defenceman last year, with 46 points from eight goals and 38 assists in the regular season. He would go on to record six points in nine playoff contests for the Wranglers. DeSimone signed with the Flames as a free agent on July 12, 2022.

Oesterle has played 4 games with the Flames this season. He was signed as a free agent by Calgary on July 2, 2023.

Oesterle will be in the Wranglers lineup today as they host the San Jose Barracuda at 1:00pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.