Flames Recall Martin Pospisil

Mangiapane Sniffing Out Shooting Opportunities

'A Bit Of A Bulldog'
Say What - 'Find What You Can Bring To The Table'

Say What - 'We're Going To Build Off That Third Period'

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Press Comes Up Short

Flames Push But Fall Short Against Stars

Oh, So Close!
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

Zary Staying Patient Ahead Of Possible Debut

'Just Kind Of Waiting To See'
Say What - 'It's Another Opportunity To Get Back On Track'

Pascall Named Co-GM of Team Canada

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 01.11.23

Andersson, Zary bring confidence to Flames lineup

'If You See A Play, Make It'
Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Flames Recall Connor Zary

Future Watch Update - 30.10.23

United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary

'It's For Sure Special'

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Flames Recall Nick DeSimone

Assign Jordan Oesterle to Calgary Wranglers

The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled defenceman Nick DeSimone from the Calgary Wranglers and assigned defenceman Jordan Oesterle to the Wranglers.

DeSimone made his NHL debut with the Flames on November 7, 2022 and would skate in four games with the Flames over the course of last season. The East Amherst, NY native was the Wranglers fourth-highest scoring skater and highest scoring defenceman last year, with 46 points from eight goals and 38 assists in the regular season. He would go on to record six points in nine playoff contests for the Wranglers. DeSimone signed with the Flames as a free agent on July 12, 2022.

Oesterle has played 4 games with the Flames this season. He was signed as a free agent by Calgary on July 2, 2023.

Oesterle will be in the Wranglers lineup today as they host the San Jose Barracuda at 1:00pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.