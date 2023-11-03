News Feed

Mangiapane Sniffing Out Shooting Opportunities

'A Bit Of A Bulldog'
Say What - 'Find What You Can Bring To The Table'

Say What - 'We're Going To Build Off That Third Period'

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Press Comes Up Short

Flames Push But Fall Short Against Stars

Oh, So Close!
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

Zary Staying Patient Ahead Of Possible Debut

'Just Kind Of Waiting To See'
Say What - 'It's Another Opportunity To Get Back On Track'

Pascall Named Co-GM of Team Canada

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 01.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars
Andersson, Zary bring confidence to Flames lineup

'If You See A Play, Make It'
Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Flames Recall Connor Zary

Future Watch Update - 30.10.23

United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary

'It's For Sure Special'

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Flames Fall In Heritage Classic

Flames Recall Martin Pospisil

Matt Coronato has been assigned to the Calgary Wranglers

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled forward Martin Pospisil from the Calgary Wranglers and assigned forward Matt Coronato to the Wranglers.

Pospisil, a native of Zvolen, Slovakia, has skated in six games for the Wranglers this season, scoring three goals and three assists for six points. The 23-year-old has played in 113 AHL games in his career, totaling 22 goals, 40 assists and 216 PIM. Pospisil was the Flames fourth-round pick (105th overall) in the 2018 NHLDraft.    

Coronato has played in all 10 games for the Flames this season, recording his first NHL goal and adding an assist. The 20-year-old was Calgary first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Coronato will be in the Wranglers lineup today as they host the San Jose Barracuda at 1:00 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tickets are available HERE.