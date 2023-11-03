Flames Recall Martin Pospisil

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled forward Martin Pospisil from the Calgary Wranglers and assigned forward Matt Coronato to the Wranglers.

Pospisil, a native of Zvolen, Slovakia, has skated in six games for the Wranglers this season, scoring three goals and three assists for six points. The 23-year-old has played in 113 AHL games in his career, totaling 22 goals, 40 assists and 216 PIM. Pospisil was the Flames fourth-round pick (105th overall) in the 2018 NHLDraft.

Coronato has played in all 10 games for the Flames this season, recording his first NHL goal and adding an assist. The 20-year-old was Calgary first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Coronato will be in the Wranglers lineup today as they host the San Jose Barracuda at 1:00 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tickets are available HERE.