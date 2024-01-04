Oliver Kylington Assigned To Wranglers

Defenceman joins Wranglers on conditioning assignment

GettyImages-1397751182

The Flames have announced Oliver Kylington has been assigned to the Calgary Wranglers on a conditioning assignment.

Statement from Oliver Kylington

I feel I’m in a good place with my mental health and ready to take another step forward. Returning to Calgary has been the right decision. I've felt tremendous commitment from Flames ownership, management, and my teammates, and I am appreciative of the support and resources made available to me. I also thank my family, friends, and the fans for their encouragement. I’m looking forward to getting on the ice in a team environment and back to my everyday life. I have missed it very much.

Statement from Craig Conroy

First and foremost, as an organization, we care about Oliver as a person. We are so happy that he has made positive progression with his mental well-being, and we will continue to support Oliver through this process. Based on his feedback, and that of health professionals, we have developed a return to play plan for Oliver. This conditioning assignment to the Wranglers for full practice integration is the next step in that process. Oliver will continue with his treatment, and we will monitor as he moves forward.

