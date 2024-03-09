From the moment Nikita Okhotiuk heard that he was headed to Calgary, he couldn’t stop smiling.

Not only did the trade to Calgary from San Jose present a new chapter for the 23-year-old rearguard, but also a reunion with some friends.

“It’s a good opportunity for me,” Okhotiuk said. “I’m looking forward to getting Calgary and getting to know the guys and start playing some games. I love Canada, I played in Ottawa in junior and just really happy when I heard the news.

“We (him and Yegor Sharangovich) were pretty close (in New Jersey), he called my not that long ago to welcome me and I know Kuzmenko and from the Wranglers Ilya Nikolaev, as well.

“It’s always nice to see some familiar faces and have someone to talk to.”

It wasn’t too long ago when the Sharks rolled into town that Okhotiuk and Sharangovich caught up with a funny moment occurring after the game.

Sharangovich had a small bag with a toy truck in it that he gave to Okhotiuk. So what’s the story there?

“His wife came to San Jose because it was my wife's birthday with their son and there were other girls from San Jose there as well. Their son accidentally took this truck that belonged to one of the other kids,” Okhotiuk said with a laugh.

“Yegor brought the truck for me to give back to them, by accident it happened.”

From this little post-game moment to now being teammates, funny how things work out.

Meanwhile on the ice, Okhotiuk is an absolute bruiser and defensive savvy. Although he’s only skated in 58 career games, 43 this season alone, he’s looking to bring a new element to the Flames lineup.

“I love to play a simple game,” he said. “Defending the net, not get scored on. Play physical if I have the chance and play hard. Do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

The former second rounder, originally selected by New Jersey in the 2019 NHL Draft, has been on the Flames radar for quite some time so when the chance arose to acquire him, it was a no brainer.

“People will probably go on Youtube and (see) he’s got some huge hits, big hits,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said. “He plays hard, simple puck mover, the one thing is, he’s a high character individual, from talking to people that know him, where he’s played from junior all the way up.

“With (Brayden) Pahcal, you see how he’s come in and really fit in with the group, with Nikita, he’s going to bring another element like that too. Plays hard, finishes checks, moves well, good size.

“The thing we can offer here is opportunity for younger guys to get a chance and prove themselves.

And he’ll get just that, while also getting to learn under the guidance of vets such as MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson, something he pointed out as valuable to his development.

“I’m always trying to get better every day and take something from players who have been in the league for awhile,” Okhotiuk said. “Learn something new, pick up something from them. This is a great chance for me to get better.

“I just want to go out, play and win as many games as we can. I’m still new to the league, and want to come every day and be ready.”